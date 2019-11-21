NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Tmuna Festival at Tmuna Theater: Dancing with myself

Katz and Maayan have a long history of making work that touches on the psychological, healthy or less so, the personal and the human.

Dancing with myself (photo credit: Courtesy)
Dancing with myself
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Every morning, Erez Maayan wakes up, brushes his teeth and takes a good look at himself in the mirror. Greeting his face is a part of life that Maayan is accustomed to however nothing could prepare him to watch four copies of that face dance around the stage. That this is exactly what he and the audience will do next weekend during the premiere of Can’t Argue With That, Maayan’s new work with longtime artistic partner Anat Katz.
The work will be presented as part of the annual Tmuna Festival at Tmuna Theater.

Katz and Maayan have a long history of making work that touches on the psychological, healthy or less so, the personal and the human. They do so with humor and wit, taking the audience on a journey that often involves a lot of laughter, a bit of head scratching and moments of self-reflection. In According to Law, they shed light on the tenuous relationship between dancer, choreographer and audience member. In Multi, they tested the limits of multitasking, cross-referencing scientific findings about its impossibility while pushing their dancers into chaotic attempts to succeed at simultaneous missions. 
To begin Can’t Argue With That, Maayan had his face turned into silicon masks by Moonlab Studios. He and Katz then turned their cast of four into Maayan clones. “It’s scary to the point that I cried seeing myself on stage that way,” Maayan explains. “It’s a very strange experience to see others as you. To see yourself kissing yourself, hitting yourself… It was a big challenge.”
Maayan says that his face was chosen somewhat randomly, that it could have been anyone’s face. The point was to have the same character contend with itself over and again. “It’s my face because it is. There’s some kind of autobiography in the work. It’s about how I argue with people and the price I pay for it. Pretty early on, it left me and stopped being about me and started to be about one person and the conflicts they have within themselves. It isn’t Inside Out where one is the happy, sad, angry or disgust. But it’s about the conflicts one has with himself, the weird things that happen to a person, the self-love, self-hate, conversations one has with oneself. It sounds kind of cheesy or cliché. But it’s very weird to see the same person on stage more than once.”
Taking four individuals and canceling out their faces and facial expressions did a strange thing to their bodies, it made them incredibly articulate. “The body is very present. Because there are no facial expressions, the body becomes very reactive,” says Maayan.
The dancers are Rony Ben Hamou, Yuval Gal, Yarin Yosef and Uri Dicker, all graduates of the Netanya-based dance program Re-Search. “We chose a group that were already an ensemble and it’s very pleasant. They already know each other and know how to work together. We didn’t have to work to make the group, the already were one,” Maayan says.
Can’t Argue With That is Katz and Maayan’s first joint work after a three-year break from creating together. In that time, the two served as co-artistic directors of Tmuna Theater’s Intimadance Festival twice and made short works independently. Maayan created a performance piece with his brother, Roy Maayan. The time since their last premiere and everything that happened in it allowed the two a clarity Maayan felt was tangible in this process.
“So much has changed since we made Multi. We have lots of children now,” he laughs. Maayan is the father of two-year-old twins, Katz has a five-year-old daughter. 
“We are much more focused. There is no possibility to get really lost. If once each creation was lots and lots of research now, we are much more organized and that’s good. Maybe there’s more freedom to be autobiographical, because we’re in a phase where there is no shame. Since parenting there is no shame. We can go very far with all of the embarrassing, not sexy, personal things. We lost our entire façade. It’s not like we had so much bravado before.”
Taking a step back from making their own work and supporting the process of many other artists also had a hand in making this work run smoothly. “To be outside a work allows you to be very aware. There’s a blind spot when you’re inside. But there’s a new perspective on what can happen, what’s right to happen.”
Maayan made sure to mention how much fun it is to work with Katz, how easily the two found their rhythm back in the studio.
“We are already really in step with each other in work. We have worked together for a long time. We continue where the other left off. Even if we fight and say the other is wrong, we quickly find the third way that we both like. It’s fluid.”
Can’t Argue With That will premiere on November 29 and 30. For more information, visit www.tmu-na.org.il.


Tags culture entertainment Tmuna Theater
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Fighting antisemitism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Does U.S. shift on settlements increase the chances for peace? By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: Impeachment versus Mandelblit By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach Slave nations: America and Israel in the age of technology By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Ephraim Asculai The missile and nuclear threat from Iran By EPHRAIM ASCULAI

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by