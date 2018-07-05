Cyber-Crime: Israeli tried to sell secrets on dark-web for USD 50 million

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

A 38 year old Israeli worker of NSO Group is accused of stealing company secrets and attempting to sell them on the dark-web for USD 50 million.



The Cyber division in the State Attorney's office indicted a former worker of NSO Group on Thursday for allegedly damaging private assets in a manner that would jeopardize state security interests and theft.





The man, a former programmer for NSO group which is an Israeli cyber company dealing mostly in cyber espionage, was in the process of being fired from the company. When he realized that he allegedly stole the programs, software and professional information used by NSO Group and offered to sell them on the dark-web for USD 50 million.NSO Group is valued to be worth USD 90 million and is the creator of the Pegasus spy software. As the firm might unknowingly offer services and products to nations and companies that might damage Israeli national security interests it is required to get approval from the Ministry of Security for any transaction it is involved in.The person who was in touch with the alleged thief contacted NSO Group and the company turned to the police for help. The worker was arrested in early June and the deal was not carried out.The worker asked to be paid in virtual currencies, which would keep the illegal deal anonymous.The State Attorney claimed that "the accused committed these crimes out of greed despite knowing, even if he shut his eyes from seeing it, that his crimes might damage state security and lead to the collapse of a firm employing 500 workers."The Dark web is online content not indexed by search engine and to view it a user must install special software. While the term Deep web describes content not covered by search engines the two terms are not the same, with the Dark web being a part of the Deep web.The most famous example of illegal sales using the dark-net is "Silk Road" an online platform that sold illegal drugs between 2011 and 2013 when it was shut down.