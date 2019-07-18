Cyprus rape case: Israeli suspects claim cops, British tourists hit them

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Following the report that 12 Israelis suspected of allegedly raping a 19-year-old British tourist on Tuesday night at an Ayia Napa hotel, the Israelis claimed that the were beaten by police forces and by British youths, one of whom reportedly encouraged the victim to file the complaint to the police.



Currently, three of the 12 Israelis under arrest have admitted to having had sexual relations with the girl under consent, while the other 9 have deny having been in contact with her.

החשד לאונס הקבוצתי בקפריסין | קונסול ישראל בקפריסין: "אנחנו עוקבים אחרי האירוע ועומדים בקשר עם המשפחות, דיברתי איתן וגם עם חלק מהעצורים. אנחנו משתדלים לעזור במה שאנחנו יכולים ועובדים לפי הנחיות המקומיים. ברגע שיהיו עדכונים נוספים נודיע" • @D0ronhe שליח חדשות 13 לקפריסין pic.twitter.com/nJmwlyOqcL — חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) July 18, 2019

The court in Cyprus extended the Israelis' arrest by eight days, to the police's request, according to Kan.One of the youth's father claimed in an interview with Radio 103FM that he heard of his son's arrest through the media."We heard it from the news, we got calls from Channel 12 asking if we know that our son is under arrest, we were shocked. The Foreign Affairs Ministry did not update or reach to us, it was only after I saw it on the news that I called the ministry and they confirmed my son was among those arrested and told me we'll keep in touch," he recalled.The Israeli's attorneys claimed that some of them were beaten by the police and by British youths who heard about the alleged rape from the girl herself, and that one of them originally encouraged the girl to file a complaint about the case to the police."The police hit us, they broke our noses, and the girl is lying. Help us, get us out of here, you'll see we're right and that we're innocent." The arrested Israelis said, according to Channel 13.The girl told the police that she met one of the Israelis and went to the hotel room with him and suddenly 11 more popped up. She also claimed that they laughed and documented the scene with their phones while some of them raped her while she screamed, Walla News reported.

