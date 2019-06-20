DE to probe anti-Israel bias at North Carolina conference on Gaza

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaks at the Conference of Mayors winter meeting in Washington.
(photo credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS/FILE PHOTO)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The U.S. Department of Education (DE) will investigate a Middle East conference on Gaza co-sponsored by two North Carolina universities over allegations that it had an anti-Israel bias.
Rep. George Holding, R-N.C., called on the department to check into the late March conference co-sponsored by Duke University and the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill held at the latter campus.
Holding said he had seen “reports of severe anti-Israeli bias and anti-Semitic rhetoric at the taxpayer-funded conference,” The Raleigh News & Observer reported
.
The universities budgeted $5,000 in Education Department funding from a four-year grant paying $235,000 annually for international and foreign language education programming. UNC told the newspaper on Tuesday that it spent less than $200 of the grant money.
Education Secretary Betsy Devos responded in a letter
to Holding on Tuesday.
“I am troubled by the concerns outlined in your letter,” she wrote. “In order for the Department to learn more about this matter, I have directed the Office of Postsecondary Education to examine the use of funds under this program.”
The conference featured a performance
by the Palestinian rapper Tamer Nafar. Edited clips of Nafar singing his song “Mama, I Fell in Love with a Jew” at the conference were posted on social media.
Kevin Guskiewicz, UNC’s interim chancellor, called the performance “disturbing and hateful language,” although Nafar and others said it was clearly satirical.
The Louis D. Brandeis Center, which monitors anti-Jewish and anti-Israel activity on campus, said in a statement
that the conference “minimized Hamas’ role in perpetuating the crisis” in Gaza.
The statement added: “Furthermore, panels and programs denied Israel’s right to exist, brandishing it a ‘settler-colonialist’ entity while negating the enduring legacy of Jewish life in the region.”
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>