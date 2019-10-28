Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

DJ Hodor proves he is the mother of beats in Tel Aviv rave

British actor Kristian Nairn, famous for taking on the role of Hodor in ‘Game of Thrones,’ rocked thousands when he opened a rave party in Tel Aviv.

By
October 28, 2019 00:23
1 minute read.
Kristian Nairn, known for his role as Hodor in 'Game of Thrones,' is also known as a DJ. The photo is from his October 24 show in Expo Tel Aviv. . (photo credit: ALON LEVIN)

The character Hodor, played by North-Irish actor Kristian Nairn in the global hit television series Game of Thrones, is famous for only saying one word. Yet Nairn, the man who plays him, is famous for being a successful progressive house DJ.  


Nairn played backstage with Megadeth in 2018 and was the resident DJ of Belfast gay club Kremlin. 
 
He was the opening act of Dutch electronic music super-star Tiesto in his Thursday Tel Aviv show. 

Tiesto, the stage name of Tijs Michiel Verwest, is a frequent collaborator and remixer to the biggest names in music, including Beyoncé, Kanye West, Coldplay, Sam Smith, Major Lazer, Calvin Harris and many more.
 
The rave party was held in Expo Tel Aviv to a packed house of thousands, other musicians included Fedde Le Grand, which is his actual name, not a stage name, and DJ Dor Dekel. 

The television series Game of Thrones is based on the series of fantasy novels written by George R.R. Martin called A Song of Fire and Ice. In the television adaptation the character Hodor, played by Kristian Nairn in his first ever role on television, is an extremely positive one loved by many for its loyalty and bravery.

The character says Hodor 1,848 times during the entire show. 
 

 


  



