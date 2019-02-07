Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Dan David Prize announces award for climate change fighter

Christiana Figueres, winner of one-million dollar award, is a Costa Rican diplomat who was influential in forming the Paris Agreement of 2015 on climate change.

By ZACK EVANS
February 7, 2019 06:22
1 minute read.
Christiana Figueres

Christiana Figueres. (photo credit: JULIEN PAQUIN)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

The Dan David Prize announced Christiana Figueres as winner of their one million dollar award, in honor of Figueres' achievements combating climate change.

The Prize is named after the late Dan David, a businessman and philanthropist, and is endowed by the Dan David Foundation at Tel Aviv University.

According to its website, "The Dan David Prize recognizes and encourages innovative and interdisciplinary research that cuts across traditional boundaries and paradigms. It aims to foster universal values of excellence, creativity, justice, democracy, and progress and to promote the scientific, technological and humanistic achievements that advance and improve our world."

Figueres said that "It is with utter surprise and deep gratitude that I join an illustrious group of Dan David Prize laureates doing committed work to better understand the lessons of our past, to enrich the experience of our present, and to more intentionally shape our future.”

Figueres was the Executive Secretary for the United Nation’s Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) from 2010-2016. She influenced the formation of the Paris Agreement of 2015, created to combat climate change and signed by 195 nations. Originally from Costa Rica, she is also the founder of the Center for Sustainable Development of the Americas.


Figueres will take part in the Dan David Prize Award Ceremony in May 2019 along with other recipients of this year's Prize, including author Michael Ignatieff and the organization Reporters Without Borders.

"I am particularly delighted that the Dan David Prize is headquartered at the Tel Aviv University in Israel, a country whose history is so interwoven with the history of my own country," she said.

The Prize is one of the highest-value awards in the world.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

February 7, 2019
Taglit-Birthright holds 'festive mega event' hosted by pro-ballroom dancer

By ZACHARY KEYSER

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut