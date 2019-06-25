Dancer joins Labor race ahead of deadline

Labor party election advertisement in Tel Aviv, April 2019.
(photo credit: BEN BRESKY)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
It will take four to tango in next Tuesday’s Labor leadership race, after dancer and dance instructor David Landesman entered the race by Tuesday’s deadline.
Landesman ran for Knesset with Labor in the April 9 election. He was 44th on the list, which won six seats.
He joined MKs Amir Peretz, Itzik Shmuli and Stav Shaffir in the contest. The candidates will hold a debate on Friday morning at Tel Aviv’s Kibbutzim Seminar.
Peretz received key endorsements on Tuesday from Histadrut Labor Federation chairman Arnon Ben-David, Kibbutz Movement representative Gavri Bar-Gil and former MK Eitan Cabel.
“If Amir does not win the race, Labor will not cross the electoral threshold,” Cabel warned on Twitter.
Shmuli presented a new Gal Hadash poll on Tuesday that found that he would lead Labor to 12 seats in the September 17 election, twice as many as were won in April by outgoing Labor chairman Avi Gabbay.
Shaffir released a new campaign video listing her accomplishments in fighting corruption in her six years in the Knesset and two years as a socioeconomic activist before that.
“My eight years fighting for you taught me you don’t win by being nice,” Shaffir wrote her supporters on Twitter.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>