Dancer joins Labor race ahead of deadline

Landesman ran for Knesset with Labor in the April 9 election. He was 44th on the list, which won six seats.

By
June 25, 2019 19:56
1 minute read.
Labor party

Labor party election advertisement in Tel Aviv, April 2019. (photo credit: BEN BRESKY)

 
It will take four to tango in next Tuesday’s Labor leadership race, after dancer and dance instructor David Landesman entered the race by Tuesday’s deadline.

He joined MKs Amir Peretz, Itzik Shmuli and Stav Shaffir in the contest. The candidates will hold a debate on Friday morning at Tel Aviv's Kibbutzim Seminar.


He joined MKs Amir Peretz, Itzik Shmuli and Stav Shaffir in the contest. The candidates will hold a debate on Friday morning at Tel Aviv’s Kibbutzim Seminar.

Peretz received key endorsements on Tuesday from Histadrut Labor Federation chairman Arnon Ben-David, Kibbutz Movement representative Gavri Bar-Gil and former MK Eitan Cabel.

“If Amir does not win the race, Labor will not cross the electoral threshold,” Cabel warned on Twitter.   

Shmuli presented a new Gal Hadash poll on Tuesday that found that he would lead Labor to 12 seats in the September 17 election, twice as many as were won in April by outgoing Labor chairman Avi Gabbay.

Shaffir released a new campaign video listing her accomplishments in fighting corruption in her six years in the Knesset and two years as a socioeconomic activist before that.

“My eight years fighting for you taught me you don’t win by being nice,” Shaffir wrote her supporters on Twitter.

