Dani Dayan: We're fed up with BDS, Louis Farrakhan and Women's March

Dani Dayan, Consul General of Israel in New York, speaks at The Jerusalem Post 8th Annual Conference.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
NEW YORK - Ambassador Dani Dayan, Israel's Consul-General in NY, addressed the global rise in antisemitism, and said: "When we say never again, we mean never again."
At the beginning of the Jerusalem Post's annual conference in New York, Dayan explained that "Never again doesn't mean [just] that another Holocaust will not happen again."
He told the audience that "the Jewish people will not go back to the days of 'just' small pogroms here and there. Never again meaning we will not expect cartoons in leading papers [with antisemitic stereotypes], it means that Jews will not be afraid to go to shul on Shabbat."
"Never again means we fed up with antisemitism. We fed up with the BDS, with Louis Farrakhan and the Women's March. We're fed up with Neo-Nazis and white supremacists. The state of Israel doesn't have jurisdiction outside the country, but it doesn't mean we don't care," the ambassador added.