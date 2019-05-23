Daniella Pick-Tarantino touts Jerusalem Film Festival

72nd Cannes Film Festival - After the screening of the film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" in competition - Red Carpet - Cannes, France, May 21, 2019. Director Quentin Tarantino poses with his wife Daniella Pick.
(photo credit: REGIS DUVIGNAU/REUTERS)
Daniella Pick-Tarantino, the new wife of legendary Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino, is getting into the movie promoting business. Specifically, promoting the upcoming Jerusalem Film Festival, slated for this summer.
Pick-Tarantino appears in a clip released this week advertising a student pass for the festival. In the minute-long video, Pick-Tarantino, 35, plays a student saying no to an increasingly ridiculous list of festival suggestions (pineapple strokers, printed A4 paper; bag lickers) with the English phrase "no thanks I'll pass," before getting excited about a student pass to the upcoming Jerusalem Film Festival.
The Zivlin ad agency said Pick-Tarantino - a singer and model and the daughter of Israeli rock legend Zvika Pick - traveled to Israel from LA specifically to film the campaign.
The campaign was released the very week that the new Tarantino couple - who wed in November - hit the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.
At a press conference for his new film, One Upon a Time in Hollywood, Tarantino, 56, was asked this week how he would "take stock" of his life and career.
"I can honestly say that my taking stock is different than it would have been three years ago... because I just got married six months ago," he said. "And I've never done that before and now I know why: I was waiting for the perfect girl."
The famed director was criticized over his answer to a separate question, about the minimal speaking role given to actress Margot Robbie in his latest film.
"Well I just reject your hypothesis," he retorted.
