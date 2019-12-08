Danny Danon leads fellow Ambassadors on tour of Poland and Israel

On Friday night, ambassadors from Guatemala, Paraguay, Poland, Ethiopia, Romania, Ukraine, Estonia, the Czech Republic and other countries flew to Poland, where over the next two days they will visit Warsaw and the Majdanek concentration camp.

From there, they will travel on to Israel, where they will meet with Israel's President Reuven Rivlin, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz, before touring notable sights.

The delegation will visit the Western Wall and the City of David, before moving on, on Wednesday, to Israel's southern region. There they will tour an Iron Dome battery and one of Hamas' terror tunnels, where they will receive a briefing from IDF officers.

Later they will visit Tel Aviv and the Dead Sea, in addition to viewing centres of Israeli cyber capabilities.

"This delegation trip allows the ambassadors to see the beauty and uniqueness of Israel, as well as the regional challenges and complexities. Exposing these leaders to Israel helps change the voting patterns at the General Assembly, promotes cooperation and encourages support for international forums," Ambassador Danon said.