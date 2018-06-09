Danon: 'Israel will not sit idly when facing new and old threats'

Israel reportedly complained to the UN Security Council that terror group Hezbollah is violating Security Council Resolution 1701, Lebanese newspaper Al Joumhouria reports on Saturday.



Israel claims that Hezbollah is working alongside the Palestinian terror group Hamas to build rocket launching capacitates and missile production centers in South-East Lebanon after Hamas was unable to hit Israel with rockets from the Gaza Strip.





Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman warned of such developments in January by saying that “We will not allow [a situation where] on the one hand Hamas talks about the humanitarian crisis [in Gaza] and on the other hand it will try to carry out terrorist attacks from the West Bank or to build terrorist infrastructures in southern Lebanon.”Israel argues that these attempts are violating UN Security Council Resolution 1701 which ended the Second Lebanese War of 2006."The cooperation between Hezbollah and Hamas crosses borders," said Israeli ambassador to the UN Danny Danon, "the ramifications of the Hamas terror regime in Gaza extend to Lebanon where they are strengthening their relations with Hezbollah with the approval and support of Iran.""Israel does not intend to sit idly when facing new and old threats and will do whatever is necessary to protect its citizens," Danon stated.