Danon meets with Goldin Family about 'bringing our boys back'

Ambassador Danny Danon met with the parents of Lt. Hadar Goldin, whose body is being held by Hamas, on Wednesday.



Danon told the Goldin's that Israel is continuing to talk to the UN and with senior members of the international community on returning Israeli prisoners and missing persons.

He said, ""holding our boys hostage is a blatant violation of international law, which requires that UN officials work to bring them home. Hadar and Oron were captured during a UN-initiated cease fire, and the organization must now fulfill its humanitarian duty and assist in efforts return our soldiers for a proper burial in Israel."Back in June, the United Nations Security Council adopted Resolution 2474. The resolution called for the release of prisoners and missing persons kidnapped as a result of armed conflict. Part of the resolution also calls for the UN Secretary General to publish a report that specifies the condition of the prisoners and missing persons and calls for the activities the UN has done to try and bring them home.Leah and Simcha Goldin will also be meeting with ambassadors from all over the world and the UN Secretary General.

