Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Danon to Nasrallah: What you hid we shall find

The Israeli representative to the U.N, slammed Hezbollah leader in Arabic after the former denied Danon’s claims the terror group is using the port of Beirut for military purposes.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 27, 2019 11:56
1 minute read.
Danon to Nasrallah: What you hid we shall find

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon addresses a United Nations General Assembly. (photo credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Israel’s Permanent Representative to the U.N. Danny Danon slammed Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah in an Arabic tweet on Saturday in which he promised that “We will find whatever you are hiding,” a press release reported.  


Danon suggested Nasrallah check with the Syria Scientific Studies and Research Center (CERS) before claiming that the Israeli claim is “baseless.” 
Earlier this week, Danon said that “the Iranian regime uses the port of Beirut for military purposes and they are aided by commercial companies, mainly from Europe, in support of Hezbollah to develop its missile program. “


“Unfortunately,” Danon said, “ the port of Beirut has become Hezbollah's port." 


Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

Ehud Barak speaks at a press conference with his Israel Democratic Party.
July 27, 2019
Barak: ‘The issue isn’t where I’ll be, but where Israel is heading to’

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings