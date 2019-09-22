Daycare owner released on house arrest despite death threats





Daycare owner Carmel Mauda was released to house arrest on Sunday, following child abuses charges. It is unclear where she will be staying as her own home was torched by an angry assailant and the family she was meant to reside with refused to host her.

The alleged arsonist, 18-year-old Adir Ratzon, reportedly burned Mauda's home on July. Channel 13 reported that Mauda was provided with a security detail after threats were made on her person.

Mauda is accused of abusing the children entrusted to her care at a Rosh Ha'ayin pre-school she managed. She allegedly forced children to eat their own vomit, tied them up and hit them.

If convicted of child abuse, she faces 18 counts of abusing 11 toddlers.

The case sparked massive protests across Israel by parents concerned with the safety of their children, enraged by the lack of regulations in this field.

Anat Dayagi, founder of Parents for Infant Care – the group organizing the demonstrations – explained that there are no laws or regulations in Israel for kindergartens or day care centers for ages zero to three years old.

“So anyone can open up a kindergarten or a day care center and do as they like,” she told The Jerusalem Post. “They can have 30 kids and only one caregiver, there’s no sanitation regulations or safety regulations like stops on the doors or other such things, so this is why the protests are happening in Israel.”

