DeSantis: Glad I’m in American rather than Israeli politics

As the clock ticked down on Wednesday to the likely declaration of repeat Knesset elections, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis breathed a sigh of relief that he operates in the American political system.



"All I can say is that I'm glad I'm in American politics rather than Israeli politics - it is much more complicated over here than in Florida," DeSantis told reporters after addressing the Israel-USA Business Summit 2019 in Airport City.

"When we planned this trip, we obviously knew that the election would happen before we arrived. When Bibi won, I thought that makes it easier for me because I have a good relationship with him, but obviously we’ll work with whoever comes out."DeSantis, who has promised to be the “most pro-Israel governor” in America, is due to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, but the meeting is still not guaranteed to go ahead."I know Bibi and some of the other Knesset members, but I don’t necessarily know everyone who is running. The parties change here all the time too," said DeSantis.At the summit, organized by the Israel-America Chamber of Commerce, DeSantis emphasized that Florida is a great landing spot for Israeli innovators seeking to commercialize their solutions and bring them to larger markets."We have a very positive business climate, low taxes and we want businesses to succeed. In that respect, it’s a ready-made relationship," DeSantis said."The State of Florida as a whole, including our legislature, cabinet and the population, is very supportive of Israel. You won’t have a problem in Florida with BDS or any of that stuff, which is just not acceptable here. If you’re somebody in Israel looking to invest somewhere, you don’t want to go to a place with political blowback."More than two-dozen Florida-based businessmen and women are currently participating in DeSantis's business development mission to Israel, his first international trip since taking office in January. Memorandums of understanding have been signed in multiple fields including business, trade, academia, innovation and tourism.Investment opportunities in the United States and Israel, by both Israelis and American citizens, recently received a significant boost with citizens now eligible for investor visas in the respective countries since May 1.Israelis wishing to invest significant funds or set up a business in the United States are now eligible to receive an E-2 Treaty Investor Visa, and US citizens are able to obtain a B-5 Israel Investor Visa. With GDP exceeding $1 trillion, Florida would be the 17th largest economy in the world if it was an independent country - ahead of countries including Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Argentina."This is a special moment for Israel and the United States in general, and the State of Israel and Florida in particular," said Israel-America Chamber of Commerce CEO Oded Rose."US-Israeli relations are critical for the prosperity of the Israeli economy, and the basis of these relations are partnerships and commercial and economic ties."Today we signed a commercial cooperation agreement with the Florida Chamber of Commerce, and I have no doubt that there will be other US states in the coming years," Rose said.

