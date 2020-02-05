The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Defense Minister Bennett meets with US Secretary of Defense Esper

The two discussed Iran and regional security threats

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
FEBRUARY 5, 2020 11:27
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett meets US Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper in Washington (photo credit: SHMULIK ALMANI)
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett meets US Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper in Washington
(photo credit: SHMULIK ALMANI)
Israel’s Defense Minister Naftali Bennett met with US Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper at the Pentagon on Tuesday, discussing the threat posed by Iran’s continued aggression in the Middle East.
The visit marked the first meeting between the two leaders, and according to a statement released by the Department of Defense, focused on reaffirming the longstanding and strong military-to-military partnership between the United States and Israel moving forward.
During the meeting, the two discussed a broad range of defense-related issues as well as shared interests. The two also discussed at length the regional threats, with an emphasis on Iran's attempts to militarily base itself on Syrian soil and Israel’s campaign to prevent Iran from cementing its position in the war-torn country.
Bennett stressed that Israel will continue to “act firmly” against Iran and that the removal of Iranian forces from the country is a key national interest for the Jewish State.
Israel has warned repeatedly about Iran’s nuclear ambitions as well as aspirations of regional hegemony.
Jerusalem has admitted to hundreds of airstrikes as part of it’s “war-between-wars” campaign to prevent the transfer of advanced weapons to Hezbollah in Lebanon and the entrenchment of its forces in Syria where they could easily act against the Jewish state.
A recent IDF intelligence assessment stated that if Iran continues its nuclear program at the rate it is now, Tehran will have enough enriched uranium to produce one nuclear bomb by the end of the year and a missile capable of carrying a nuclear bomb within the next two years.
The assessment said that while Iran is not currently interested in rapidly developing an atomic bomb, but would rather see a return of all countries-especially the United States- to the nuclear agreement signed in 2015.
Minister Bennett thanked Esper for his continued support for Israel's inherent right to self-defense and the United States reiterated a strong commitment towards ensuring Israel's Qualitative Military Edge.
As part of his visit to Washington, Bennett is also expected to meet with other senior US government officials including members of Congress and Senate representatives, the Israeli Ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer and Jewish community leaders in the city to discuss Israel’s security policy in international media outlets.


