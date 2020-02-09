Defense Ministry begins serial production of the IDF's Eitan APC

Israel’s Defense Ministry has begun serial production of the Eitan, the IDF’s first wheeled armored personnel carriers (APCs) which are set to become operational by the end of 2021.Based on lessons learned from fighting Hamas in Gaza during Operation Protective Edge in 2014, the Eitan is intended to give troops better security as well as greater speed and mobility, is part of the IDF’s drive to modernize its armored vehicles by replacing the M113 APC. The development and production of the Eitan is led by the Armored Vehicles Directorate at the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMoD), in cooperation with the IMoD Mission to the United States and the Directorate of Production and Procurement. First revealed in 2016 the Eitan has undergone a comprehensive series of tests by the Defense Ministry’s Merkava and AFV Administration in collaboration with the GOC Army Headquarters and the Nahal Brigade which will be the first to use the vehicle.“Five intense years of development, which began shortly after Operation Protective Edge, led to the moment we pressed the steel cutting machines at the APC production headquarters in Tel Hashomer,” said the Head of the Armored Vehicles Directorate in the Israel Ministry of Defense, Brig.-Gen. Guy Paglin. “It will provide combat soldiers with quick mobility and enable them to adapt to all relevant combat scenarios. In addition, the Eitan will be the world's most well-protected APC, equipped with advanced combat capabilities. "As a wheeled APC the Eitan will not need to be moved on heavy transporters like the Namer and other APCs in use by the military, and will be more maneuverable in urban areas such as the Gaza Strip. At 8 meters long and three meters wide the Eitan weighs in at 30-35 tons and is operated by three crew members – the commander, gunner and driver – and can carry nine fighters in an airconditioned environment. It’s body has been improved to maximize crew protection and survivability as well as the suspension system. In addition, improvements were made to the steering, as well as to electric and control systems and others, Equipped with a 750 horsepower engine, the Eitan will be able to reach speeds of up to 90 kilometers an hour on roads in urban areas while still able to maneuver offroad with independent suspension and an off-the-shelf drivetrain. The Eitan will also be equipped with an unmanned turret as well as with an FN MAG, .50 caliber heavy machine gun and a 30mm cannon with a range of 2,500 meters and a missile launcher that can be operated without the crews leaving the vehicle and exposing themselves to the enemy.The vehicle has a peripheral observation system, a high resolution touch-screen systems offering a 360-degree view of the battlefield and a variety of advanced weapons systems like the Iron Fist advanced, active defense system which can intercept threats such as missiles and rocket-propelled grenades- weapons which proved deadly for older vehicles.According to the Defense Ministry, engineers in the development unit of the Armored Vehicles Directorate have implemented new technological systems that include 34 computers and processors. These computers have hundreds of thousands of lines of code, five touch screens and over 10 day and night cameras. Advanced technologies were also incorporated in the turret, which were developed in cooperation with the defense industries in Israel, the IDF’s Ground Forces and the Directorate of Defense Research and Development in the Ministry of Defense, the statement said.The Commander of the Development and Maintenance Center in the Technological and Logistics Directorate of the IDF, Col. Udi Amirah said that the production of the Eitan will be based on the production and assembly lines of the Merkava Mark IV tank and the Namer APC.“In recent months, the Merkava production in the IDF’s Technology and Logistics Directorate has been preparing for the production of the Eitan APC,” he said, adding that “we have assigned professional and skilled workers to the mission. The Development and Maintenance Center is proud to be the home-base and source of the IDF's protected platforms."Each APC requires the production of approximately one million parts, including over 20 tons of steel, 30 km. of welding wire, 6 km. of power and communication cable, and about 70 liters of paint. All the tools will be assembled at the Development and Maintenance Center of the IDF's Technical and Logistics Directorate. According to the Defense Ministry, the Eitan will be manufactured simultaneously in more than 60 industries in Israel and the US.