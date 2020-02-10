The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Defense Ministry finishes clearing Sde Dov airbase

Historic airbase in north Tel Aviv now 750 dunam of sand

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
FEBRUARY 10, 2020 15:09
Before and After of Sde Dov airport (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Before and After of Sde Dov airport
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Israel’s Ministry of Defense has completed the clearing of Sde Dov airport, Israel’s first airbase after it closed this past summer after 81 years of operation.
Sde Dov spread over 750 acres and served as both a civilian and military airport until it closed in July 2019.
According to a statement released by the ministry, the Engineering and Construction Division cleared a total of more than half a million square meters of military structures, aircraft sheds, 2,500 meters of perimeter fences, asphalt and concrete surfaces and, of course, the 1,741-meter runway.
What remains is 750 dunams of sand.
The Air Control Tower of the airport was declared a historic building and will remain as a public area in the future residential neighborhood which is set to be built on the site and will be preserved.
The now vacant area will be handed over to the Israel Lands Authority, as part of the Shoham agreement to dismantle and relocate the IDF bases from city centers in order to build thousands of housing units and commercial areas.
Nati Efrati,  head of the Ministry's Operations, Logistics and Assets Division said that the clearing of Sde Dov was a “key milestone” in the government’s decision.
“We are continuing work to evacuate other major camps, including Tzrifin, Tel Hashomer and more. In the coming years, thousands of additional acres will be allocated for the construction of tens of thousands of housing units and millions of square meters of commercial and industrial space,” he said.
The small and unassuming Sde Dov airport sat on the northern part of Tel Aviv, tucked between the city’s Port and Ramat Aviv neighborhood. It took Israeli civilians away on holiday and was a key air base for the IAF. Sitting on prime real estate in north Tel Aviv, thousands of apartments are set to be built on the land which has now been cleared.
Deputy Chief of the Engineering and Construction Division of Defense Ministry Erez Cohen said that the department worked “around the clock” to complete the assignment “as required and all while preserving the historic air control tower.”
“The work was done quickly and resolutely, taking into account the residents of the surrounding neighborhoods in order to keep up with the schedules."


Tags Defense Ministry Tel Aviv sde dov airport
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Celebrating Tu Bishvat, New Year for the trees By JPOST EDITORIAL
Joan Ryan What’s next for the UK’s Labour Party? By JOAN RYAN
My Word: Emojis, signs and mixed messages By LIAT COLLINS
United Hatzalah founder Eli Beer Why doesn’t Israel have a 911 system? By ELI BEER
Nimrod Goren Gas forum a diplomatic opportunity for Israel By NIMROD GOREN

Most Read

1 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
2 Did The Simpsons predict the coronavirus outbreak?
Bart and Homer Simpson in "The Simpsons."
3 Terrorist in Jerusalem ramming attack caught by security forces
The scene of a suspected car ramming attack in Jerusalem
4 Israeli Arabs say no to Palestine
THE ARAB-ISRAELI city of Umm al-Fahm in the foreground and Wadi Ara in the background.
5 64 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship off Japan, Israelis on board
Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, after ten people on the cruise liner have tested positive for coronavirus in Yokohama
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by