Defense Ministry recognizes 2015 murder of David Bar-Kafra as terror

David Bar Kafra.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The Defense Ministry has officially recognized David Bar-Kafra, who was murdered in 2015, as a victim of terrorism, after requests by the family to do so were rejected twice in the past with the murder being considered merely a criminal act.
The 70-year-old victim was attacked by a group of agricultural workers and beaten with a blunt object, while working in a field at Moshav Pedaya in June of 2015. He was rushed to the hospital in serious condition where he succumbed to his wounds.
At the time, Israel Police investigated the murder and concluded that it was not a terrorist act, but rather a violent robbery.
Bar Kafra's family rejected the findings and appealed to the authority within the Defense Ministry to recognize him as a victim of terrorism, a request that was dismissed twice on the grounds of the investigations' findings.
The authority now announced that in light of new evidence emerging from the verdicts of the perpetrators of the robbery and murder, it was reversing its original decision and now concluding that Bar Kafra can indeed be recognized as a victim of terrorism. The reversal came due to the "exceptionally cruel violence exercised" against the victim, which wasn't required for the carrying out of the robbery, given the fact that the violence occurred after Bar Kafra was already unable to defend himself.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>