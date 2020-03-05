Defense Ministry to take action if coronavirus increases in Israel

If coronavirus reaches massive proportions in Israel the Defense Ministry will take action, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said during a morning meeting he held with heads of various security services as well as Director of the Health Ministry Moshe Bar Siman Tov. The discussion was, at this point in time, theoretical and this measure will only be used if a state of emergency is declared.As of March 5, Israel's Health Ministry is leading the charge in combating the coronavirus.The Palestinian Authority declared a national emergency on Thursday after four hotel workers in Bethlehem were suspected of having coronavirus.