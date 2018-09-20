Defense firm Elbit awarded $173m. Asian naval weapons deal

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Haifa-based defense electronics firm Elbit Systems has been awarded a five-year contract worth $173 million to supply remote-controlled naval weapon stations (RCWS) to an Asian-Pacific country, the company announced Thursday.



The company will provide the unnamed country’s naval forces and coast guard with 12.7 mm. machine guns and ammunition, Elbit Systems’ advanced fire control system and modular electro-optic suite.





Elbit shares on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose by more than 3.5% following the announcement.The company, which is listed on both the Tel Aviv and Nasdaq exchanges, is engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world.Elbit’s RCWS product is designed not only for naval platforms, but can also be used on ground stationary and mobile platforms, such as armored fighting vehicles and tanks.According to the company, the system can be equipped with day and night cameras, range finders, laser designator and markers and beam spotlights.Optional configurations include smoke grenade launchers, modular armor protection, commander operating stations, anti-tank guided missiles and non-lethal weapons.“We are pleased with this contract award that attests to the quality of our systems,” said Udi Vered, General Manager of Elbit Systems Land and C4I.“I am confident that the demand for the weapon stations we offer will continue to grow, as customers increasingly recognize our unique capacity to draw on an exceptionally broad portfolio to provide comprehensive operational solutions.”In March, Elbit announced it had been awarded a $65m. contract over three years to supply a comprehensive search and rescue solution to a similarly unnamed Asian-Pacific country.Under the agreement, Elbit was contracted to install Airborne Locator Systems and Emergency Locator Transmitters onboard aircraft belonging to the country’s air force, army and navy, as well as to supply thousands of Personal Survival Radio systems.According to SIBAT, the military exports unit of the Defense Ministry, Israeli military exports in 2017 were valued at $9.2 billion, a 40% increase from the previous year. Of those exports, 58% were distributed to the Asia-Pacific region, followed by 21% to Europe.The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, an international body dedicated to conflict research, said in March that Israel was the 8th largest exporter worldwide of major arms from 2013-17, representing 2.9% of the global share of arms exports.Israel’s main clients during the same period were India, Azerbaijan and Vietnam, with Israeli exports to India increasing by 285% since 2008-2012.

