Delegation of Colombian leaders in Israel as Latin American support spikes

Some 40 Evangelical Christians from Colombia are in Israel this week for a diplomatic and spiritual mission. The group, run by Pastor Raul Rubio Garzon with the participation of Senator Edgar Palacio Mizrahi, are touring the country and building ties.





On Wednesday, they met with Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, the only Spanish-speaking official currently in the country.

“Israel is winning the battle for the hearts and minds of the people of Latin America,” said Israel Allies Foundation head Josh Reinstein. “We are seeing tremendous political support for Israel as faith-based diplomacy continues to expand around the world.

The visit by the Colombian delegation comes less than one month after the establishment of the Columbian Senate Friends of Israel Allies Caucus, which is being co-chaired by Mizrahi and Senator Paloma Valencia. The caucus includes senators from four distinct political parties, which Reinstein said, “highlights the multi-partisan support for Israel in Colombia.”

The new caucus is the 40th in the network of Israel Allies Caucuses around the world. These caucuses work with the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus and are generally made up of Bible-believing Christians who stand with the people and State of Israel.

Latin American support for Israel has been on the rise for the past decade, as the Evangelical Christian community grows in those countries. David Parsons, vice president of the International Christian Embassy in Jerusalem, said that according to surveys, around 20% of Latin Americans are now Evangelicals, rising to close to 30% in Brazil and more than 40% in much of Central America. He attributed this increase to Brazil’s voting in Jair Messias Bolsonaro as its 38th president this year, for example; Bolsonaro is extremely pro-Israel.

Further, he said Christianity is behind Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales’ decision to move his country’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, like the United States.

“They have a big heart for Israel,” Parsons said of the people of Latin America, “and they expect their leaders to stand with Israel.”

In 2013, Israel and Colombia signed a Free Trade Agreement, which was recently ratified. Reinstein said Colombia is considered the second most important commercial partner of Israel in Latin America.

Further, the Ministry of Tourism provided statistics for visitors from the top 30 countries. Brazil, Argentina and Mexico are all in that group. So far this year, there have been 107,500 from Brazil, 67,500 from Argentina and 55,500 from Mexico, according to the ministry.

“Faith is something that has to become practical,” said Pastor Garzon. “The spirituality has to become practical.”

He said that 20 years ago the Colombian Evangelical community connected with the Jewish community and showed members how Christians could be “a tool to really show the wold what Israel is all about.

“There is a lot of ignorance still,” he continued. “We need to build bridges, stronger bridges, to do hasbara. You don’t have to thank us for this work. We just want to be on the right side of history, and the love for the God of Israel is our obligation.”

