Demi Lovato's mom not sorry about Israel trip, spite of daughter's apology

Demi Lovato may have posted an apology for her Israel visit late last week on her Instagram account, but her mother, Dianna De La Garza, who accompanied the singing star on the trip, posted on Instagram that she would "unapologetically go again one day."



Next to a photo of her hand and her daughter's pressed against the stones of the Western Wall, De La Garza wrote on Friday: "Praying at the Western Wall with my beautiful daughter @ddlovato in the Old City of Jerusalem was the highlight of my trip to Israel. I will never forget that day... or that trip as we celebrated life and Christianity as we learned about The Jewish faith while listening to the Muslim Call to Prayer. There was no fighting, no judgement, no cruel words...only love. And I will undoubtedly, unapologetically go again one day. #oldcityjerusalem #wailingwall #westernwall #peace #istandwithdemi"

As of Sunday morning, the post had over 31,000 likes.While the singer's mom may literally have stood with her daughter at the Wall and on the trip, the last hashtag, #istandwithdemi, is ironic given the fact that Lovato posted (and then deleted) an apology to those she may have offended -- presumably BDS activists and others who criticized her for ignoring the Israel-Palestinian conflict and posting enthusiastically about what she saw and felt in Israel.In her deleted apology, Lovato pleaded that she had "accepted a free trip to Israel in exchange for a few posts" and that "no one told me there would be anything wrong with going or that I could possibly be offending anyone."While the Minister of Jerusalem Affairs, Ze'ev Elkin, said Thursday that his ministry paid about NIS 200,000 to finance the trip, it turns out it takes more than that to bring such a popular entertainer (Lovato has over 74 million followers on Instagram) and her entourage, including her mother, to Israel for two weeks. The rest was apparently paid by a private individual who is keeping his or her identity a secret.While the the Twitterverse is buzzing with claims that Lovato was paid $150,000 to make the trip -- based on a report on the Ynet website -- there is no evidence that this is true.Once the social media frenzy over her visit dies down, Lovato can go back to speaking out on issues she knows more about, like body image and the kind of bathing suits she favors (leopard print bikinis trimmed in green) which she posted about just before her controversial trip.

