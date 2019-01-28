Deri grants former NBA star Stoudemire status of temporary resident

Former NBA player Amar'e Stoudemire smiles during a basketball workshop for youth entitled "Amar'e Stoudemire 2016 Basketball Peace Camp", August 8, 2016. .
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
X
Interior Minister Aryeh Deri decided to grant Hapoel Jerusalem's and former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire the status of temporary resident.
"I read and heard about Stoudemire's case and I am under the impression that he genuinely wishes to settle down in Israel and make it his home," Deri said. "The player is contributing to the Israeli sports thus I decided to grant him a legal status."
Deri has yet to grant Stoudemire with Israeli citizenship, but promised that his case will be discussed and considered promptly.
Stoudemire's request was based on a clause that allows a player to be eligible due to his contribution to sports, but in that case he needed a recommendation from the related Minister.
Sports and Culture Minister Miri Regev sent her approval to Deri
for granting him citizenship, following Stoudemire's declaration that he is willing to pay taxes in Israel, claiming he is the first basketball player to declare his willingness to do so.
