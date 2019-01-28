Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Deri grants former NBA star Stoudemire status of temporary resident

Deri has yet to grant Stoudemire with Israeli citizenship, but promised that his case will be discussed and considered promptly.

By ALON EINHORN
January 28, 2019 18:25
Former NBA player Amar'e Stoudemire smiles during a basketball workshop

Former NBA player Amar'e Stoudemire smiles during a basketball workshop for youth entitled "Amar'e Stoudemire 2016 Basketball Peace Camp", August 8, 2016. . (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri decided to grant Hapoel Jerusalem's and former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire the status of temporary resident.

"I read and heard about Stoudemire's case and I am under the impression that he genuinely wishes to settle down in Israel and make it his home," Deri said. "The player is contributing to the Israeli sports thus I decided to grant him a legal status."

Deri has yet to grant Stoudemire with Israeli citizenship, but promised that his case will be discussed and considered promptly.

Stoudemire's request was based on a clause that allows a player to be eligible due to his contribution to sports, but in that case he needed a recommendation from the related Minister.


Sports and Culture Minister Miri Regev sent her approval to Deri for granting him citizenship, following Stoudemire's declaration that he is willing to pay taxes in Israel, claiming he is the first basketball player to declare his willingness to do so.


Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

idf brazil
January 28, 2019
Israeli tech useless for Brazilian needs, says head of rescue operation

By HAGAY HACOHEN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut