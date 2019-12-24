The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Despite delays, Leviathan partners target gas flow within days

The Ministry of Environmental Protection said it had not yet been satisfied by measures to sample and monitor pollution at the rig and along the coast during the final testing procedure.

By EYTAN HALON  
DECEMBER 24, 2019 11:50
An aerial view shows the newly arrived foundation platform of Leviathan natural gas field, in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Haifa (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
An aerial view shows the newly arrived foundation platform of Leviathan natural gas field, in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Haifa
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Natural gas will start to flow from the Leviathan gas platform in the "coming days," the partners behind the mammoth energy project vowed Tuesday after the government again halted tests at the offshore installation at the last minute.
Only nine hours before the final, delayed stage of testing was scheduled to begin on Tuesday morning, the Ministry of Environmental Protection said platform operator Noble Energy had "failed to comply with all the strict requirements and conditions" that were required prior to commencing operations.
"After examining the Ministry of Environmental Protection's announcement, we believe that the flow of natural gas from the Leviathan reservoir will commence in the coming days," said the Leviathan project partners in a statement.
"The Leviathan platform meets all of the most stringent environmental protection conditions, as determined by the Ministry of Environmental Protection and competent bodies. All official bodies have explicitly stated that there is no danger forecast from the operation of the platform and this assessment has not changed at all. The courts have rejected all requests to prevent the test of the platform and flow of gas."
The Ministry of Environmental Protection said it had not yet been satisfied by measures to sample and monitor pollution at the rig and along the coast during the final testing procedure, during which natural gas will compress nitrogen currently filling pipes in the platform.
Noble Energy will also be required to give two days' notice to the public ahead of the rescheduled procedure, which environmental groups and local residents have claimed will significantly increase pollution along the nearby coastline.
Guy Samet, director-general of the Ministry of Environmental Protection, told Army Radio on Tuesday that he now expects the test to be carried out next week.
"There is no fear that there will be any health risk or significant increase in what people are breathing on the Carmel Coast when the procedure is carried out," said Samet.
"We are certain that there is far more air pollution and benzine  in metropolitan areas than the Carmel Coast," he added, stating that local residents would not benefit by leaving their homes during the testing period.
Environmental group Homeland Guards, which has spearheaded opposition to the establishment of the platform constructed 10 kilometers from Israel's northern coast, praised the postponement of the test.
"Remember that the test was originally planned for December 10? Two weeks have passed since then," the group said after receiving the decision by the Ministry of Environmental Protection.
"Every day like this means huge damage to Noble Energy: both reputationally and economically. Guards, it is because of us! We shined a light on the company's failures and lies. We will continue to be vigilant."
The group said it would be rescheduling a major protest due to take place in Tel Aviv on Tuesday for the next test date set by Noble Energy, bringing together residents opting to leave their houses due to fear of increased pollutant emissions.
Hailing a "magnificent achievement," former Knesset member and Green Movement leader Yael Cohen Paran said the Ministry of Environmental Protection had shown "rare and extraordinary courage in the face of tycoons."
"[The postponement] didn't just come out of nowhere," Cohen Paran wrote on Twitter. "It happened thanks to the unrelenting public struggle of concerned activists and citizens. The lack of professionalism of the ministry brought us to this stage."
The Leviathan reservoir, one of the largest natural gas fields discovered worldwide in the last decade, is expected to contain up to 605 billion cu.m. of natural gas, equivalent to 65 years of domestic gas consumption. Following the conclusion of a series of commissioning tests, the platform is due to pump gas to Israel's domestic market and to neighbors Egypt and Jordan.
Since the discovery of the Leviathan gas field in 2010, Noble Energy and partners Delek Drilling and Ratio Oil Exploration have invested $3.75b. in the project.
Lucrative exports of natural gas to Egypt from Leviathan and the Tamar gas field, already in operation since 2013, were approved by Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz last week after the completion of “professional procedures,” including the receipt of authorization from the Antitrust Authority and a recommendation from the Committee for the Reduction of Concentration.
In February 2018, Delek Drilling and Noble Energy signed a $15b. decade-long deal to supply 64 billion cu.m. of natural gas to Egypt from the offshore gas fields. The deal follows a September 2016 agreement worth $10b. between Jordan’s National Electric Power Company Ltd. and the Leviathan project partners to supply a gross quantity of 45 billion cu.m. of natural gas to Israel’s eastern neighbor over a 15-year period.


