Did Iran try to harm former prime minister Ehud Barak?

Ehud Barak.
(photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
"Now it is safe to tell; the background for the unusual meeting between Shin Bet head and Ehud Barak", tweeted reporter Amit Segal on Monday evening, "[was] the concern of an Iranian attempt to harm the former prime minister when he is abroad."
Channel 2 reported on Monday evening that head of Shin Bet Nadav Argaman recently visited former prime minister Ehud Barak in his private home.
Such a visit is highly unusual and the news channel suggested the reason might be a concrete threat made against the former leader of the state of Israel.
Barak was recently in France and got entangled in a Twitter war with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
. The former Israeli leader suggested Netanyahu might be beheaded due to corruption like the last French king, in response, Netanyahu claimed Barak "lost it".