July 03 2018
|
Tammuz, 20, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Did Iran try to harm former prime minister Ehud Barak?

Reporter Amit Segal reveals head of Shin Bet met with Barak after Israel uncovered an Iranian plot to harm Barak when he's abroad.

By
July 2, 2018 23:49
Did Iran try to harm former prime minister Ehud Barak?

Ehud Barak. (photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later Don't show it again

"Now it is safe to tell; the background for the unusual meeting between Shin Bet head and Ehud Barak", tweeted reporter Amit Segal on Monday evening, "[was] the concern of an Iranian attempt to harm the former prime minister when he is abroad."


Channel 2 reported on Monday evening that head of Shin Bet Nadav Argaman recently visited former prime minister Ehud Barak in his private home.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Such a visit is highly unusual and the news channel suggested the reason might be a concrete threat made against the former leader of the state of Israel.

Barak was recently in France and got entangled in a Twitter war with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The former Israeli leader suggested Netanyahu might be beheaded due to corruption like the last French king, in response, Netanyahu claimed Barak "lost it". 



 


Related Content

July 3, 2018
Will golden age of Israel-Mexico ties continue under Obrador?

By HERB KEINON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut