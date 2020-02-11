The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Did Russian propaganda really infiltrate Israel’s World Holocaust Forum?

The Jan. 23 event has come under intense scrutiny from prominent critics who say the prestigious institution promoted pro-Russian revisionist propaganda.

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA  
FEBRUARY 11, 2020 04:53
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the World Holocaust Forum marking 75 years since the liberation of the Nazi extermination camp Auschwitz, at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial centre in Jerusalem January 23, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the World Holocaust Forum marking 75 years since the liberation of the Nazi extermination camp Auschwitz, at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial centre in Jerusalem January 23, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
(JTA) — On one level, the recent event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz at Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust museum was a tour de force.
Dozens of world leaders traveled to Jerusalem for the event — among them Vice President Mike Pence, French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin — and many spoke about the need to forever stand against antisemitism around the world. The host, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, called it a “historic occasion not only for Israel, but for humanity.”
But two weeks later, the Jan. 23 event has come under intense scrutiny from prominent critics who say the prestigious institution promoted pro-Russian revisionist propaganda.
The main grievance involves maps of Europe shown in a four-minute video about antisemitism. Critics say the maps omitted how the Soviet Union and Germany carved up and occupied Poland together as part of a pact that lasted from 1939 to 1941.
That pact collapsed when Germany invaded Russia, and the Russian government has long sought to downplay its significance while highlighting what Moscow sees as the Russian people’s heroic battle to crush Nazism.
Last week, Yad Vashem apologized for the inaccurate maps, but the museum did not offer insight into how they were created or reply to claims of politicization. On Sunday, the museum did respond more fully to the allegations, denying them categorically.
The Jerusalem event was funded by the World Holocaust Forum Foundation, which is run by Moshe Kantor, a Russian billionaire who is also president of the European Jewish Congress. Kantor has faced allegations for years of being a Putin stooge — something that Kantor and his media team have dismissed as gossip tinged with racism.
What is known about Kantor’s ties to Russia is that he heads the multinational agrochemicals giant Acron Group, which is based in Russia, a country where openly criticizing or defying Putin can be ruinous. Kantor is that country’s 27th richest person with a fortune of $3.8 billion, according to Forbes.
Kantor was included on a list of 96 so-called oligarchs — tycoons who got rich soon after the collapse of the former Soviet Union — drawn up in 2018 by the U.S. Treasury Department in what it said was “determined by their closeness to the Russian regime.” But the list lost its credibility when it emerged that it had actually been lifted from the Forbes 2017 list of billionaires.
In a Haaretz op-ed, reporter Ofer Aderet called on Yad Vashem to “clarify to the public the nature of the ties between the Putin associate, who funded the event, and its content that served the Russian narrative.”
Shimon Erlich, a Holocaust survivor and scholar emeritus at Israel’s Ben-Gurion University, wrote in a Feb. 6 letter to Haaretz: “I am shamed by how [Israeli Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu and Moshe Kantor are influencing Yad Vashem, which is resembling counterparts in post-communist Eastern European that align their positions and views with governments that dictate historical narrative.”
And on Saturday, Havi Dreifuss, the director of Yad Vashem’s Center for Research on the Holocaust in Poland, penned a Haaretz op-ed titled “Not in the name of the historians at Yad Vashem,” claiming that the inaccurate maps “were not random.”
“For a prominent, mediatized moment – and thanks to a mendacious visual display – the biased Russian narrative beat not only the Polish one (which is also distorted) but also historical research,” she wrote.
Deborah Lipstadt, a prominent Holocaust scholar from Emory University, told The Times of Israel last week that she was “absolutely heartbroken that Yad Vashem, which has such a stellar reputation and stayed above the political fray, should have become part of this politicization of history.”
In its denial Sunday of the politicization charges, Yad Vashem assumed full editorial responsibility for the videos, which it said were the result of an unintended oversight in a document whose focus was antisemitism, not World War II geopolitics.
“There were no external attempts to influence or exert pressure on Yad Vashem — either by the partners to the 23 January event or by politically motivated entities or persons — to manipulate in any way the historical facts or narratives presented during the event,” Yad Vashem spokesman Simmy Allen said.
“Additionally, we reject the premise that the event was tainted by pro-Soviet propaganda. It should be noted that Yad Vashem historians and scholars were directly involved in the content conveyed during the World Holocaust Forum. Nonetheless, regrettably there were a few historical inaccuracies in a video clip shown at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum.”
Two researchers, both department heads at Yad Vashem, had worked on the videos and other elements of the event for nine months, several people involved in the project told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.
The Russian state line was on full display at the event during Putin’s speech. The Russian president said that 40 percent of the Jews who died during the Holocaust were Soviet citizens — a claim that historians dismissed as absurd — and brought up Nazi collaboration that took place in Latvia and Lithuania, two countries that have tense relationships with Russia.
Polish President Andrzej Duda had pulled out of the event because he wasn’t invited to speak. Lithuania’s president, Gitanas Nauseda, also pulled out in solidarity with Poland.
Poland’s state Auschwitz museum also complained about the fact that Kantor’s World Holocaust Forum took place so close (four days) to the International Holocaust Remembrance Day held at Auschwitz on Jan. 27.
“For years, the organizer of this Forum has been making attempts to create it as an alternative commemorative event,” the director of the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum, Piotr Cywinski, told The Times of Israel last month. “It is simply so provocative and immature that I do not find the words to comment on it.”
Cywinski said that five years ago, Kantor tried to invite heads of states to Theresienstadt at the same time as the annual Auschwitz commemoration.
A spokesperson for Kantor denied that the Theresienstadt event and the one in Jerusalem were designed to upstage the Auschwitz ceremony.
“The Auschwitz event has its focus, the World Holocaust Forum has its own, which is much more focused on acting against antisemitism now,” the spokesperson said.


Tags Israel Holocaust Jerusalem Yad Vashem Russia propoganda
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Annexing health By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Voter fatigue has set in ahead of third round of elections By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef The rift between the first and second Israel By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan What’s next for the UK’s Labour Party? By JOAN RYAN
Danny Danon Danny Danon to Olmert: Do not come to the UN to meet Mahmoud Abbas By DANNY DANON

Most Read

1 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
2 Did The Simpsons predict the coronavirus outbreak?
Bart and Homer Simpson in "The Simpsons."
3 Terrorist in Jerusalem ramming attack caught by security forces
The scene of a suspected car ramming attack in Jerusalem
4 Israeli Arabs say no to Palestine
THE ARAB-ISRAELI city of Umm al-Fahm in the foreground and Wadi Ara in the background.
5 64 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship off Japan, Israelis on board
Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, after ten people on the cruise liner have tested positive for coronavirus in Yokohama
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by