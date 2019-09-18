Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Did Trump lose the election for Netanyahu? - Analysis

The results of Tuesday’s election appeared to indicate that the slogan “Netanyahu: In Another League” was not as persuasive as the creative minds in Likud envisioned.

By
September 18, 2019 13:55
2 minute read.
Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump. (photo credit: REUTERS)

The posters of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv awkwardly remain, like January Christmas decorations or a November sukka.

But maybe it was not the slogan that was ineffective but the relationship itself of Netanyahu and Trump.

Ahead of the April election, Trump delivered for Netanyahu recognition of the Golan Heights, a gesture to a consensus of Israelis that was celebrated at a Netanyahu visit to the White House.

This time, it was not Netanyahu who Trump sought to meet but Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, a courtship that caused many Israelis to question how much influence Netanyahu still has on the president of the United States.

Trump tried to get the meeting, which could have helped his own campaign, but the timing could not have been worse for Netanyahu. Netanyahu even tried releasing new evidence against Iran’s nuclear program but Trump still said he would meet Rouhani.

There was also no on-record confirmation of support from the White House for Netanyahu’s Jordan Valley annexation decision.

Netanyahu also did not receive the defense pact he sought from the US, making do with only a vague promise from Trump to speak about it the next time they meet. This despite Netanyahu going to London two weeks ago just to meet with the new US defense secretary, Mark Esper.

When Netanyahu needed Trump, this time, he did not deliver.  

Perhaps potential voters thought, ‘if Bibi isn’t as close with Trump as he used to be, maybe he isn't so indespensible after all?’ Maybe it made voters feel more comfortable making a statement on matters of religion and state with their vote instead. There could have even been voters who decided to stay home.

There might also have been right-wing voters who saw the posters and remembered that there are sticks in Trump’s Middle East peace plan that have not been revealed due to our elections and decided to vote for a party further to the Right.

If Trump lost the election for Netanyahu, it would prove once again that Israeli and American politics are hopelessly intertwined, whether or not they are in another league.

 

 

 

 
   


