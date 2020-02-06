Dimona - The Likud’s desert stronghold

Come hell or high water, Dimona – a dusty, desert outpost of some 35,000 people in the middle of the Negev – is a Likud town. A stereotypical Likud town.Planted in the middle of nowhere in the mid-1950s, Dimona is one of those pop-up towns in the periphery where mostly North African immigrants were sent to settle in the 1950s.The landscape along the 30-km. road from Beersheba to Dimona looks severe and unforgiving. Rough. Harsh. Brown, even in the midst of a very wet winter. Unauthorized Bedouin enclaves seem scattered everywhere.Dimona’s city center looks like a throwback to an earlier Israel. City hall overlooks a central square where there is a large supermarket and a covered passageway dotted by shops – a cellphone store, a jewelry store, a falafel stand, a toy store.In the middle of the square sits a piano. An elderly woman watches as what appears to be her granddaughter bangs out a few chords. She gives her instructions in Russian.Though election season is well under way, there is no trace of it at all in the square. No signs, no bumper stickers, no large posters featuring Benjamin Netanyahu’s smile or Benny Gantz’s blue eyes.Nothing.Nor are the townsfolk all too eager to speak about their politics to complete strangers. Saying you’re from the press – especially the English-language press – does not carry much cachet here.“I don’t talk politics,” said a saleswoman smoking outside her jewelry store.“I’ve got nothing to say,” snapped a man sipping coffee at a small table outside of a kiosk selling lotto tickets.Finally, after a number of tries, a man in his fifties – with a gray, short-cropped beard and a black kippah who was taking a break outside the supermarket where he works – was willing to talk about Dimona as a Likud bastion. His one condition: no name.“What do I need it for?” he asked. “Why look for trouble?”“We don’t forget what it was like when Mapai was in power,” he said, warming up to the issue and remembering back to Dimona in the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s.He paused for a second to greet a middle-aged woman passing by.“Shalom, Mrs. Cohen,” he said. Seconds later another woman passed by, and he said the same thing: “Shalom, Mrs. Cohen.”“Not related,” he volunteered, with a chuckle. “There are a lot of Mrs. Cohens here.”There are also, he said, a lot of people – like himself – who remember the days when if you were not a member of the Labor Party-controlled Histadrut labor federation, and if you did not have the red Histadrut card, you would have difficulty finding work or even gaining membership into a health fund.“There was inequality,” he said, “discrimination. Now there isn’t. The Likud changed that.”The man said he remembers Dimona when entire neighborhoods had only one television. “Now everyone has one. The Likud changed that.”According to this Likud supporter – who is not bothered by the criminal charges against Netanyahu because he said they are merely the product of people trying to remove the prime minister from office through legal means, since they have failed to do so at the ballot – people’s allegiance in Dimona is not as much to Netanyahu as it is to the Likud.In his view, it really doesn’t matter who the party would place on the top of its list, because the memories of the humiliation under the Mapai are so strong – so ingrained in people’s minds – that the city will always vote Likud.AND IT DOES, in huge numbers. Just over 55% of the 16,894 votes cast in Dimona in the September election went to the Likud, down just slightly from the more than 56% who voted for the party in the April elections. This is not the very highest percentage for the Likud in the land, but it comes close. Both Beit She’an and Kiryat Shmona, cities with a similar socioeconomic makeup to Dimona, registered slightly higher percentages for the Likud the last time around.Despite those impressive numbers, Netanyahu is set to make a campaign appearance in the city on February 20, just 12 days before the election. But why spend time going to a city where over half of the votes last time went to the Likud? Why not go to a new place to woo new voters?The reason, explains Dimona Mayor and Likud activist Benny Biton, is to increase turnout. True, the Likud won 55% of Dimona’s votes in September, but voter turnout in the city was only 60%, a full 10% less than the national average, and 15% less than the turnout in Hod Hasharon.And why is Hod Hasharon a comparative measuring stick? Because Hod Hasharon has been a Labor bastion for as long as Dimona has been a Likud one. And now, with the disintegration of Labor, Hod Hasharon’s votes have gone to the various spin-offs from Labor: first Yesh Atid, and in the past two elections Blue and White.Many observers look at Dimona and are amazed that 55% of its voters cast their ballots for the Likud. But how about the fact that in the last election, 53% of Hod Hasharon voters voted for Benny Gantz?And there’s the rub: While in Dimona, 60% of the people came out to vote, in Hod Hasharon, some 76% turned out to vote. And this lower turnout is not only true of Dimona. In Kiryat Shmona, Sderot, even in Beit She’an – Likud strongholds – the turnout in the last election was lower than the national average, and also lower than Blue and White strongholds like Hod Hasharon.And that, right now, is the Likud’s focus – to turn out the voters in the periphery, where there is massive support for the Likud, but not always massive turnout to the polls.Which is why Netanyahu is traveling to Dimona – a city that Biton said will change fundamentally as a result of an agreement signed with the government in 2018 that will funnel some NIS 5.5 billion into the city over the next decade, with the goal of tripling the city’s population.Biton, who heads Netanyahu’s campaign operation from Ashkelon to Eilat, said that according to the party’s figures, there are 300,000 Likudniks who did not go out to vote in the last election.“That represents four or five mandates, and is what is needed [for the right-wing bloc] to get to 61 or 62 Knesset seats,” he said. “This is the difference.”Biton does not completely agree with the assessment that in his town it doesn’t matter who the Likud candidate is, since the people will always vote for the party. In past elections Dimona voted about 40% for the Likud, he said, adding that Netanyahu ramped that percentage up another 16 points.And Dimona is not alone. Netanyahu remains very popular in other southern periphery cities as well: Netivot, Ofakim and Sderot.“People ask, ‘Why do residents of the South vote for Bibi?’” Biton said. “He received 45% of the vote in Sderot, even with all the Qassam rockets and everything else.