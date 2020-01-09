The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Diplomats protest new policy of fundraising for Independence Day events

Israeli missions around the world used official social media accounts to protest a new government policy of asking them to independently raise funds to finance events.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
JANUARY 9, 2020 15:20
Israeli security forces stand guard outside the US consulate in Jerusalem adjacent to the new US embassy, on May 13, 2018 (photo credit: AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)
Israeli security forces stand guard outside the US consulate in Jerusalem adjacent to the new US embassy, on May 13, 2018
(photo credit: AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)
Israeli missions around the world used Facebook to protest the Foreign Ministry’s new policy of allowing them to fund raise in order to pay for Independence Day and other events.
Embassy Facebook pages shared a Jerusalem Post editorial titled “Foreign Ministry shame” on Wednesday night and Thursday, with messages opposing the change.
“The decision taken on Sunday is unacceptable,” the Israel in Europe page reads. “The role of Israel’s envoys and diplomats is to represent Israel and the policy of its government, and not to beg for the generosity of rich people in order to finance our official activities.”
The post also called the decision “unprofessional” and potentially harmful to Israel.
“We cannot and will not act upon it,” the diplomats wrote.
The Foreign Ministry Worker’s Union has gone on strike in recent months to protest budget cuts, and used official Israeli missions’ social media accounts to promote their cause. For example, the Israeli Embassy to Greece posted a protest message when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in Athens last week.
The cabinet voted on Sunday to authorize a decision by Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz to “allow Israeli missions abroad, via the country’s official emissaries abroad, to raise and accept donations for holding events for Israeli Independence Day and events marking important events in the foreign relations between Israel and countries or international organizations.”
A committee will examine all donations. Contributions cannot come from corporate donors and donors cannot get anything in return for chipping in for an event. One donation cannot make up more than 25% of an event’s budget, and one donor may not give more than NIS 100,000 per year.


