Dozens of disabled people expected to protest over allowances

Dozens of disabled people are expected to arrive in Jerusalem to protest over disabled allowances, in an attempt to raise it to minimum wage.



Leader of the "Disabled Become Panthers" group Eyal Cohen said that the operations in the capital are just the beginning. “We are committed to our mission, to ensure that every disabled person in the country will live with dignity and won’t starve, as it happens today.”

"The Israeli government does not keep promises and also breaks the law that it enacted," he added. "We, the disabled, need to go to the streets to demand what is required by law. I urge the Treasury Ministry officials to end the crises in the coming days.""Disabled Become Panthers" Spokesperson Levia Naor said that the third increase of allowances is meant to happen in January. The Joint Committee on Finance, Social Welfare and the National Insurance have not yet convened, Naor claimed, which could mean that the criteria will not be fulfilled."We also need to consolidate the third and fourth increases, which are to take place in 2012. All in all, this will be an addition of just over NIS 200," Naor said. "The disability pension currently stands at about NIS 3,500 a month and the minimum wage is significant higher, at about NIS 5,300 a month. If it is already hard enough to survive receiving a minimum wage, imagine what it means to live with a disabled allowance."Cohen emphasized that members of the "Disabled Become Panthers" group are determined to continue the disability struggle "until the allowances issue is resolved."Alex Friedman, one of the initiators of the struggle and a candidate on Yisrael Beitenu list in the upcoming Knesset elections, said that he would take part in the demonstration and that immediate action to improve the situation of the disabled and the elderly is needed."The time has come to stop the policy of curbing people with disabilities and the elderly," Friedman said. "I urge the government to abide by the law and implement the following steps in the Disability Act immediately."

