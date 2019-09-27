Discount Bank offers free VIP airport services

The logo of Israel Discount Bank is reflected in mirrors outside their branch in Tel Aviv, Israel July 27, 2016. (photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)

Just in time for the holidays, Discount Bank is now offering free VIP services for travelers at Ben-Gurion Airport.



The benefit includes being accompanied by a flight attendant from the moment of arrival at the airport, going through a security check in a separate hall, a quick check-in process, going through the VIP line for the handbag security check and escorting the passengers through the passport check until entering the duty-free area.

The offer is valid once a year for customers who are Discount Key Card holders who have an average monthly bill of NIS 12,000 or more over the last six months for each card in the account. For those with an average bill of NIS 6,000 to NIS 12,000, the service is offered at $99, instead of $159, up to four times a year.Customers can check their eligibility for the service by simply logging in to the bank ’s application and clicking on the “VIP airport key.” Those eligible will receive a coupon to the Laufer website, where the VIP service can be ordered.Roni Peled, director of marketing and advertising at Discount, said the service is in response to a growing need, which is especially heightened during the holidays.“The new service is being added to the free parking service, which hundreds of thousands of Discount Key holders have been benefiting from every month for over 10 years.”According to data from the Airports Authority, every year for the Tishrei holidays, the queues for outgoing travelers are increasing. In Tishrei 2018, 1,091,806 passed through Ben-Gurion. 2017 saw 953,000 people leave the country for the holidays, and in 2016, 802,000 residents took a flight abroad during the Jewish New Year period.

