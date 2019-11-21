Discount CEO: Bank strong despite turmoil in financial arena

The Jerusalem Post on Thursday gave Lilach Asher Topilsky, chief executive officer at Israel Discount Bank, an award for leaving her mark on Israel’s banking sector. Based on her speech and the video that played before it, Topilsky certainly made a difference at her bank.“We have been going through an important journey of transformation,” she told a crowd of diplomats, journalists and other thought-leaders at the Post Diplomatic Conference. She said that in her last six years, she and her 5,000 managers and employees around the country have worked together to turn Discount into a thriving, competitive organization.Discount has more than one million private and business customers and a network of more than 200 branches in Israel.
“Employees are proud to come to work every day,” she said, describing Discount as efficient, more profitable, digital first and offering superior customer service.“We are an organization that is better built to serve the challenges of the banking industry of the future,” Topilsky said, noting that the financial industry is experiencing turmoil that she believes is just getting started.She used words like fintech, regulations, customer preferences and technology to describe factors influencing the banking sector.
But she assured the crowd that Israel’s banking sector is one that should be respected.“In every country, banks have a crucial role in supporting and cultivating the economy,” Topilsky said. “This is more so in a country like Israel that is small but growing. The country needs responsible, solid risk takers, creative financing, global trading.“Sometimes bans are slandered by our politicians or the public, but I am proud to be a part of this,” she continued. “Israel’s banks are stable, innovative, trustworthy and even compassionate, and they are a cornerstone of Israel’s economic success story.”
“Employees are proud to come to work every day,” she said, describing Discount as efficient, more profitable, digital first and offering superior customer service.“We are an organization that is better built to serve the challenges of the banking industry of the future,” Topilsky said, noting that the financial industry is experiencing turmoil that she believes is just getting started.She used words like fintech, regulations, customer preferences and technology to describe factors influencing the banking sector.
But she assured the crowd that Israel’s banking sector is one that should be respected.“In every country, banks have a crucial role in supporting and cultivating the economy,” Topilsky said. “This is more so in a country like Israel that is small but growing. The country needs responsible, solid risk takers, creative financing, global trading.“Sometimes bans are slandered by our politicians or the public, but I am proud to be a part of this,” she continued. “Israel’s banks are stable, innovative, trustworthy and even compassionate, and they are a cornerstone of Israel’s economic success story.”