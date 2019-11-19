District court rejects PM's PR appeal to let police hack phones

The Tel Aviv District Court on Tuesday rejected the appeal of Ofer Golan and Yonatan Orich, top spokespeople for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, against a lower court decision which would allow the police to hack their cellphones to probe for evidence that they tried to intimidate a state's witness against the prime minister.Netanyahu lawyer Amit Hadad responded to the ruling, vowing to appeal to the Supreme Court.The decision comes after the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court had previously approved the police request to review the cellphone's more fully, despite the court having criticized the police's conduct of initially reviewing some of the cellphones of persons in Netanyahu's public relations apparatus without advising them that they could refuse the police request and without a prior court order.Effectively, both the district and magistrate;s courts have now said that the police had violated procedure, but that substantively they still had a right to review the cellphone's content due to the charges against Golan, Orich and others for allegedly trying to intimidate Shlomo Filber from continuing to cooperate with police against Netanyahu.Allegedly, Netanyahu's top public relations people sent staff members with a megaphone to drive past Filber's house broadcasting intimidating messages designed to get him to recant his accusations that Netanyahu perpetrated bribery in Case 4000, the Bezeq-Walla! Affair.Hadad continues to argue that allowing the police to review the cellphones after the police violated his clients' rights would be highly problematic.He said this would send a message to police that they can ignore suspects' rights and then fix their violations afterward by obtaining a court order.The prosecution is expected to indict Netanyahu within the next two weeks.