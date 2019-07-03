Disturbed’s David Draiman wears an IDF t-shirt at their show in Rishon Lezion on July 2, 2019. (Alon Levin).
(photo credit: ALON LEVIN)
American rock superstars Disturbed gave a two-hour performance at their Israel debut at Rishon Lezion’s Live Park Tuesday night.
Over 10,000 fans showed up to sing along and fist-wave to the band’s hits, including their cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sounds of Silence.” But some of the night’s biggest applause came near the end of the evening when vocalist David Draiman sang “Hatikva.”
Draiman, who has visited Israel many times and has a slew of extended family here, spoke to the crowd in Hebrew throughout the show and at one point, donned a t-shirt with an IDF insignia and proclaimed, “This is for all the IDF soldiers.” Israeli flags were also flashed on the screen throughout the performance.
Disturbed’s Draiman sings ‘Hatikva’ in Israel
“For me, it was amazing to finally see in person the man that sang in my ears all the way through high school,” said 32-year-old Yotam Kedmi. “His speaking Hebrew felt genuine, not just memorizing a few words, and I think it was very brave of him to do it.”
Earlier in the day, Draiman spoke to KAN radio, where he called BDS advocates “idiots” and “Nazis in suits.”
Disturbed’s show in Rishon was their last on their lengthy world tour, and the quartet and their families are now going to spend a few days touring the country before heading back to the US.
