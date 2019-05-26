Do you think Israel is heading to elections? Take our poll

A woman casts her ballot as Israelis vote in a parliamentary election, at a polling station in Tel Aviv, Israel April 9, 2019.
(photo credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS)
"Liberman is looking for any excuse to bring me down," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday at an emergency meeting with Likud ministers, according to KAN.
A source close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied a Channel 12 report that the Knesset would vote on Monday to disperse itself and initiate a new election.
Netanyahu summoned the Likud ministers for an emergency meeting on Sunday following the weekly cabinet meeting, in which he said "Liberman is looking for any excuse to bring me down, the public will not forgive him for taking it to elections twice a year," KAN reported.
Netanyahu has until Wednesday night to tell President Reuven Rivlin that he has enough support to build a coalition, and until next Monday to present coalition agreements that would have to be voted on two days later.
