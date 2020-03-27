The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Doctors urge ultra-Orthodox to follow Health Ministry guidelines with posters

In a letter plastered on the walls of Haredi neighborhoods, they alert the population of the emergency of the situation.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 27, 2020 13:22
Haredi residents of Jerusalem’s Geula neighborhood (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Haredi residents of Jerusalem’s Geula neighborhood
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Recent reports have focused on the reasons why the ultra-Orthodox (haredi) community in Israel would not follow the guidelines set by the Health Ministry to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. 
Some, like Yehuda Meshi-Zahav, the founder of the ZAKA emergency response team, argue that a large portion of the ultra-Orthodox community, including in Jerusalem, do not have access to information or do not have connections to the outside world.
“My parents live in Meah Shearim," Meshi-Zahav said. "They have no television or radio, no transistor, they will not bring a haredi newspaper into the house. They really do not know what is being talked about [regarding the virus]. They really don't know.” 
In order to respond to their lack of access to information, senior doctors have signed a letter that was plastered on the walls of haredi neighborhoods, to alert the population of the emergency of the situation. They are urging them to follow guidelines, saying, "this is an emergency, medical instructions must be kept because this is a real life-threatening situation." 
In the letter, the doctors list "life-saving" instructions, including keeping a 2-meter distance between each person, as well as following strict hygiene measures. They also inform the population that they must stay home, arguing that leaving would put them and their family into immediate danger. 
Communities are urged not to underestimate the guidelines "for the sake of your and your family's health."
The notice ends with the verse, "You shall greatly beware for your souls," which is a verse taken from the Torah.


Tags haredim Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo During the coronavirus crisis, just stay home By JPOST EDITORIAL
EDITOR’S NOTES: Where are the crisis agencies? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Crowning the butterfly effect By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert I am so proud of you, Lucy Aharish By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: Netanyahu’s trustworthy coronavirus leadership By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: We no longer help those over 60
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
3 Shocking coronavirus study says people could be locked down for 18 months
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera
4 Who is leading the race to develop the coronavirus vaccine?
Doctor giving a vaccine to a patient (illustrative)
5 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Map
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by