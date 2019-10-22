‘Don’t take Jews, Christians’ as allies, Turkish ad warns

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds up a map as he addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 24, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI)

A local ad currently on display on bus stations around the city of Konya in Turkey warns the public not to take “Jews and Christians as allies,” based on the instruction in the Koran 5:51.



The municipal government in Konya, Turkey's most #Islamist city, dominated by the AKP, posted billboards quoting Koran 5:51: "Do not take Jews & Christians as allies. … God does not guide wrongdoers."



Me:

- Turkey is becoming Iran #2

- When will the world awaken to the danger? https://t.co/5iUKaZVu74 — Daniel Pipes دانيال بايبس (@DanielPipes) October 22, 2019

The city is dominated by the Justice and Development Party [AKP] which is led by current Turkish President Recep Erdogan.Historian Daniel Pipes, who shared a photo of the ad on his social media page, said that Turkey is well on its way to become a second Islamic state along the line of Iran and wondered “when will the world awaken to the danger.”

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });