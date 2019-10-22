Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

‘Don’t take Jews, Christians’ as allies, Turkish ad warns

The city is dominated by the Justice and Development Party [AKP] which is led by current Turkish President Recep Erdogan.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 22, 2019 22:33
‘Don’t take Jews, Christians’ as allies, Turkish ad warns

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds up a map as he addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 24, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI)

A local ad currently on display on bus stations around the city of Konya in Turkey warns the public not to take “Jews and Christians as allies,” based on the instruction in the Koran 5:51.


The city is dominated by the Justice and Development Party [AKP] which is led by current Turkish President Recep Erdogan.
Historian Daniel Pipes, who shared a photo of the ad on his social media page, said that Turkey is well on its way to become a second Islamic state along the line of Iran and wondered “when will the world awaken to the danger.”


Related Content

October 22, 2019
Beitar notches big win - Beersheba, Maccabi Tel Aviv keep things tight

By JOSHUA HALICKMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings