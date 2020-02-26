The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Dov Moran: Israel's hi-tech success predated the leadership of Netanyahu

"Hi-tech was here long before Netanyahu, and the high point was during the 1990s," Moran, the developer of the USB flash drive, told the Maariv Business Conference in Herzliya.

By EYTAN HALON  
FEBRUARY 26, 2020 13:44
Entrepreneur Dov Moran speaks at the Maariv Business Conference, Herzliya, February 26, 2020 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Entrepreneur Dov Moran speaks at the Maariv Business Conference, Herzliya, February 26, 2020
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The success of the Israeli hi-tech sector predates the leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, renowned entrepreneur Dov Moran said Wednesday, dismissing claims that the Israeli leader should take credit for its prosperity.
"Hi-tech was here long before Netanyahu, and the high point was during the 1990s," Moran, the developer of the USB flash drive and managing partner of Grove Ventures, told the Maariv Business Conference in Herzliya.
"Whoever insists that before him there was only desert and oranges is distorting history," Moran said.
The serial innovator has been a vocal critic of Netanyahu in recent months, joining dozens of other hi-tech figures in December to petition the High Court against giving the Likud leader a future mandate to form a government.
"Technology is something that will continue and will happen, and even at an increased rate," said Moran, turning to Israel's future role in global innovation. "I strongly believe that science will play a very important part in technological advances. It will happen with us or without us. The question is how much it will happen with our involvement."
Leading patent attorney Dr. Esther Luzzatto, managing partner at the Luzzatto Group, told the conference that Netanyahu had worked to strengthen the hi-tech sector.
"I certainly do not think that technological innovation is the legacy of one prime minister or another," said Luzzatto. "I do think that Netanyahu, in these past 10 years, has helped to foster and strengthen technological innovation. He may have made mistakes too, but he understands innovation, and he has supported and encouraged."
Luzzatto highlighted the evolution of the Negev city of Beersheba, her place of residence, into a hub of cybersecurity and hi-tech in recent years - including the establishment of Israel's national Cyber Emergency Response Team (CERT) in the city.
"I think this innovation was born through the exceptional human capital located in Israel," she said. "It's one of the only sectors where politicians hardly step foot, and maybe succeeded as a result."
According to Shahar Matorin, country manager for Startup Grind in Israel, the Jewish state is ideally located to take advantage of growing global interest in innovation.
"Geographically, Israel is in a great location, and we are seeing it more and more in recent years," said Matorin, who leads the local branch of Startup Grind's global community of entrepreneurs.
"People have been talking about the 'second' Silicon Valley for years. The first is located on the Western coast of the United States. When Africa, India, China and Eastern Europe talk about innovation, they have a place to meet in Tel Aviv," he said.


Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu hi-tech
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Why Bernie Sanders' snub of AIPAC is wrong- Opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ksenia Svetlova A new type of peace in the Middle East By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Jeff Barak Benny Gantz's missed opportunities By JEFF BARAK
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's personal calendar, week of March 17 By DAVID BRINN
Susan Hattis Rolef Where to go after Israel's third election in a year next week? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
3 Iran’s government and media lied about coronavirus outbreak, riots erupt
Iranian couple wearing protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran
4 Five dead, 150 infected as Italy fights coronavirus outbreak
Tourists wearing protective masks travel on a gondola in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2020.
5 Rocket fire continues after Islamic Jihad announces unilateral ceasefire
A rocket is fired towards Israel, in the southern Gaza Strip February 24, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by