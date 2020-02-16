The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Jews flock to Western Wall, pray to God for a cure for coronavirus

“As Jews, we believe that God has the power to send healing. We are not doctors, but we can pray,” said Rabbi Avi Berman, executive director of the Israeli branch of the Orthodox Union.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
FEBRUARY 16, 2020 19:18
Dozens gathered at the Western Wall on February 16, 2020 to pray for those affected by the coronavirus outbreak. (photo credit: ROSSELLA TERCATIN)
Dozens gathered at the Western Wall on February 16, 2020 to pray for those affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
(photo credit: ROSSELLA TERCATIN)
Dozens of people gathered at the Western Wall in Jerusalem to pray for those affected by the coronavirus outbreak and in the hope to halt the epidemic.
Under a laden sky, worshipers recited prayers and Psalms, sang and even danced in a traditional circle asking God to help find a cure for the disease, in a ceremony promoted by the Chief Rabbi of Safed and president of the Rabbinical Community Association Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu in partnership with the Israeli branch of the Orthodox Union, the largest Orthodox Jewish umbrella organization for Orthodox Jewry in the United States.
“Millions and millions of people are going through tremendous suffering in China and outside China. As Jews, we believe that God has the power to send healing. We are not doctors, but we can pray,” Rabbi Avi Berman, executive director of the Israeli branch of the Orthodox Union, told The Jerusalem Post in an interview ahead of the ceremony.
Dozens gathered at the Western Wall on February 16, 2020 to pray for those affected by the coronavirus outbreak (Credit: Rossella Tercatin)
Berman mentioned not only those who have been infected by the virus, but also the millions currently in lock down and the other challenges China is facing, such as the decision by many airlines to cancel their flights to and from the country. He also stressed that the Chinese government is making every effort, including taking very challenging measures to make sure that the virus does not further spread.
“We look at our forefathers and see how when they saw trouble in the world, they prayed God to take care of it, they prayed for the sick to recover and for the poor to find sustenance. The Chinese people represent one sixth of the world and many are affected also in the United States, In Europe, in Asia,” Berman added. “We should all worry about what is happening and come together to do something about it.”
“I can tell you that since the end of Shabbat my phone has not stopped for a moment to ring or receive messages from schools, communities or organization wishing to participate or to show their support,” he added.
Those who attend gathered around a temporary installation that read “the people of Israel pray for the sake of China” in Hebrew and Chinese which was placed in the men’s side of the Western Wall.
After the daily afternoon prayer, a series of Psalms and traditional prayers for healing were recited.
“Every single person in the world has the ability to pray in their own words. King David, who went through very hard times, composed beautiful prayers that we can use,” Berman told the Post, emphasizing the importance of addressing God at the Western Wall by the Temple Mount, a place of special spiritual value.
During the ceremony, the organizers expressed the hope that from the “center of the world” can stem health for all and that a cure for the coronavirus can be speedily found, remembering how Judaism promotes the sanctity of human life. A long shofar blast concluded the event.
Also Vera Schwarcz, a professor of Chinese history at Wesleyan University who attended the event from the women side, emphasized the importance of the location.
“I am delighted that so many people came in spite of the weather. I believe in the power of tefillot (prayers in Hebrew, editor’s note),” she told The Jerusalem Post. “I also believe that this is a place of emet, of truth, while the Chinese government has been spreading a lot of misinformation. I think this gathering is also a way to uncover and elevate the truth.”
Solidarity with the Chinese people was expressed also by Sheri Tao. Originally from Taiwan, the woman arrived in Israel about ten years ago and stayed after marrying a local.
“I think it is very generous and kind for the rabbis to call a prayer for China in this difficult time,” she told The Post during the ceremony. “Even if I’m from Taiwan, I feel sorry for the Chinese people and especially for those who do not have access to enough medical care.”
Ethnically Chinese, Taiwan regards itself as an independent country, while Beijing maintains is part of mainland China. As of Sunday, Taiwan registered about 20 cases of people infected by the coronavirus and one death. In China the disease has so far killed over 1,600 people and infected about 68,500.
Tao says she still has family in Taiwan, but she is not worried. “Since the very beginning of the outbreak, the authorities took the appropriate measures and the situation is under control,” she added.
“In time of need we all come together and with the help of God we hope that the coronavirus will soon b cured. However, it is important to also remember to come together in normal times and not to lose sight of all the good that exists in the world,” Berman concluded.
According to the organizers, several Chinese officials in Israel attended the ceremony.
“The Chinese Embassy in Israel would like to extend its sincere appreciation for the sympathy, support and solidarity expressed by the Jewish people. We will never forget it,” the Embassy said in a statement to The Jerusalem Post.


Tags Western Wall China coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Iran’s not waiting By JPOST EDITORIAL
What Netanyahu really wants is a fourth election By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: A journey to the Jordan Valley By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': This is why I met with PA leader Abbas By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The real source of Abbas’s ‘Swiss cheese’ revulsion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Arab media accuse US, Israel of coronavirus conspiracy against China
A staff member checks the temperature of a passenger entering a subway station, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 28, 2020.
2 San Diego Padres pull 'swastika cap' due to fan backlash
The logo of the San Diego Padres' newly unveiled spring training cap spurred controversy
3 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
4 PM after Israel reportedly strikes Syria: Maybe it was Belgian air force
Smoke rises past a mountain as seen from Damascus countryside, Syria December 25, 2018
5 MLB cancels promotion of Roger Waters' tour due to BDS support
Roger Waters, draped with a Palestinian keffiyeh
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by