Dozens of disabled Israelis blocked train station in protest

A small group of disabled activists blocked the train tracks near Shefayim station on Sunday morning in protest of the slow pace in which the Israeli government has been handling the latest bill regarding disability benefits.



The protesters managed to stop train traffic in the area for close to an hour before disbanding and allowing traffic to resume.

This is just one in a long line of traffic-related protests from disabled activists over the past few years, this one organized by members of a facebook group named "Disabled Become Panthers" When asked, protesters told Ma'ariv that they recieved messages from the treasury claiming that the national deficit, coupled with the second election race, has caused budgetary concerns, forcing the government to reassess the application of the latest bill regarding disability benefits.

