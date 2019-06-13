Dr. Mike Evans’ FOZ Museum educates presidents, ambassadors about Zionism

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

In 2019, the Friends of Zion Museum has educated and influenced presidents, ambassadors and the world on the State of Israel and the history of Zionism. Dr. Mike Evans is the founder of the Friends of Zion Museum, the hi-tech, educational edifice in the heart of Jerusalem that tells the history of Israel’s Christian Zionist friends.



While the FOZ Museum only opened in 2015, it has together with its partners already surpassed 60 million members on social media, making it the largest pro-Israel platform in the world. The Friends of Zion Museum builds bridges and create friendships for the Jewish state with Christians and non-Jews all around the world, exposing them to the challenges Israel faces and the achievements Zionism has made in only 70 years.

Evans, with his background as a New York Times bestselling author with 95 published books, a political journalist, commentator and head of several international nonprofit organizations in the US and the Netherlands, has been advocating for the State of Israel for over 40 years. Now his FOZ is strengthening Israel’s relations with heads of state, ambassadors and others representing the largest Christian nations in the world, including the United States, Brazil, Guatemala, El Salvador, South Korea, the European Union and many more.On May 14, FOZ held its Annual Night of Heroes, celebrating the one-year anniversary of the US Embassy opening in Jerusalem. FOZ honored Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, and the first lady of Guatemala.At the event, Netanyahu praised Evans: “Mike, I have known you for close to 40 years but I learned tonight things I didn’t know, that are deeply moving…I think people appreciate the force of truth that came from your words, so thank you for your friendship for all these years. Thank you.”Friedman also spoke fondly of Evans’ commitment to the US-Israel relationship and to President Donald Trump, saying “it is just one in a cycle of so many things you (Mike) do to support us, to support the president’s mission to support Israel. We are really deeply grateful; we have no words to express our thanks.”At the event, Evans presented a special mezuzah to Friedman, with Netanyahu, Friedman and Chief Rabbi David Lau signing the last letters in the prayer scroll to honor the ambassador’s new residence in Jerusalem, completing the Jerusalem Embassy Act.The FOZ Museum has honored worthy heads of state with the Friends of Zion Award for their support of the State of Israel and the Jewish people. In December 2017, Trump received the award from Evans in a special ceremony in the Oval Office attended by Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, and faith leaders representing over 150 million Christians globally.In April 2019, the FOZ Museum hosted members of the official Brazilian delegation and bestowed the Friends of Zion Award on President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil for his support of the State of Israel and advancement of the Israel-Brazil relationship. Previous recipients of this prestigious award were US President George W. Bush, President Jimmy Morales of Guatemala, President Rosen Plevneliev of Bulgaria, and Jason Greenblatt, the Trump administration’s Middle East envoy, for their unwavering support for the State of Israel and the Jewish people.The FOZ Museum is launching an ambitious $100 million project to help educate pro-Israel supporters around the world about the Jewish state, its challenges and achievements. FOZ is also building an Ambassador Institute which includes a think tank, research center, and educational center. It has become one of the top must-see sites in Israel for all tourists and Israeli residents.

