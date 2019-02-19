Dramatic twist in brutal double murder case of Jerusalem couple

The building where the couple was found in Jerusalem on January 13, 2019.
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
There is mounting suspicion that the brutal double murder of a Jerusalem couple a month ago was criminally related rather than terror-related as was first suspected, according to Israel police.
There was a significant breakthrough in the case on Monday when two relatives of the couple were questioned, Israel police said.
A suspect was arrested and questioned on potential involvement in the murder the day after the couple's bodies were discovered but was subsequently released following a court order. The suspect was a cleaner who worked in the building in which Tamar, 67, and Yehuda, 71, Kadouri were found dead in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood of Jerusalem.
The couple's murder was a particularly brutal one - the couple was slashed to death with a knife that the murderer found at the scene.
When the couple had not been seen for several days, rescuers broke into their apartment and discovered their bodies with marks of violence on them.
A team of fire fighters entered the apartment through the balcony of the house, where they found the body of Yehuda laying in puddle of blood and, Tamar in a similar blood puddle in another room. The investigation revealed that the couple was murdered.
Maariv Online contributed to this report.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>