Driver indicted for negligent manslaughter after death of mother and baby

An indictment for negligent manslaughter was filed on Wednesday in Jerusalem District Court against 18-year-old Tareq Kurd, following a tragic car accident in which Tzipi and her baby daughter Noam died last month.

"In the aforementioned actions, the defendant showed negligence, taking unreasonable risks of causing the deaths and injuries of the passers-by and causing the death of the late Zippora Rimmel and the late Noam Rachel."

Kurd, who was also moderately injured in the crash, was arrested twice after the accident. The first time, he was interrogated while in the hospital, arrested by police, and released after his blood tests came out negative for the presence of alcohol or drugs. The second time, he was again arrested following new testimony from the police, but released after a few hours.

Ephraim Rimmel, husband of Tzippi and father of Noam, was released from hospital on earlier this month and moved to a rehabilitation center at the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer.

After gradually coming out of his coma, Rimmel was unaware that his wife and baby daughter had been killed in the accident, and was told by a friend about what had happened after he asked for his phone to speak with Tzippi.

Ephraim, his wife, Tzippi, their son Itai, 12, and their baby daughter, Noam, who was just three weeks old, were driving near the settlement of Givat Ze’ev north of Jerusalem when their vehicle was struck by another car as they were waiting at a traffic light.

The driver, Tareq Kurd, 18, from east Jerusalem, was reportedly traveling at a speed of 170 kph and had very little experience driving with a manual gearbox.

The indictment continues, saying that "given that he had purchased the vehicle a few days prior to the crash, the defendant decided to take a "test drive" in the vehicle, to see how the vehicle responds at high speeds. During the ride, the speed of his journey increased to a speed of about 170 kph." According to the indictment articles filed against Kurd, "from the time the defendant received his driver's license up until the accident, the defendant drove a vehicle with a manual gearbox only a few times, and his driving experience in this type of vehicle was very poor."

An online fund-raising campaign has raised more than NIS 4 million for the family since the accident, which will be used in part to make their home wheelchair accessible.

Raziel Gantz, brother of Tzipi, on the charge of charging Tareq Kurd said that "we are here so there will be no more such accidents and no more injuries. There is no penalty that would suffice in such a case, hoping the court will give the most severe punishment