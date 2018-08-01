Druze leaders, Netanyahu discuss agreement to end Nation-State row

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Druze leaders .
(photo credit: PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE)
The special status of Israel's Druze community, as well as that of the country's Circassians, will be enshrined in law, according to a newly drafted road-map discussed Wednesday by Druze leaders and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The documents goes on to say that any member of any community or faith who serves in Israel's armed forces will be able to enjoy state benefits and have their service recognized. The Druze community will also be given state support for the maintenance of community institutions and housing projects.
The draft is meant to be submitted to the Knesset during the upcoming winter session.
If accepted, the agreement could resolve the wide-scale protests of Druze and Jewish Israelis against the Nation-State Law's failure to acknowledge the service of many non-Jewish Israelis in the IDF.
The meeting was attended by Communication Minister Ayoub Kara, spiritual leader of the Druze community Sheikh Mawafak Tarif, Minister of Tourism Yariv Levin, MK Hamad Amar (Yisrael Beitenu), former MK Shachiv Shnaan and PM Chief of Staff Yoav Horowitz.
Some Druze leaders have already rejected the proposed agreement, Ynet news reported.
As Druze community leaders and activists are meeting to discuss their reaction, it remains unclear if the protest scheduled for Wednseday evening will take place.
Sheikh Mawafak
Tarif stated that "the offer is a good one" and that "this is a window of opportunity" to anchor the rights of the Druze community in Israel in law.