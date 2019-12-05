The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli elections will be held on February 25 at the earliest

By law, if the Knesset is dispersed automatically on Wednesday night when the deadline to form a government passes, the election would be held on Tuesday March 10,

By GIL HOFFMAN  
DECEMBER 5, 2019 13:02
A voter in Jerusalem in the last Knesset election on April 9 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
A voter in Jerusalem in the last Knesset election on April 9
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The earliest date that the next election could be held is Feburary 25 due to the challenges of running the election,  Central Elections Committee director-general Orly Ades said at a press conference in the Knesset on Thursday.
By law, if the Knesset is dispersed automatically on Wednesday night when the deadline to form a government passes, the election would be held on Tuesday, March 10, which is the holiday of Purim. Ades said she expected the Knesset to vote to change the date of the race but that holding it on Purim was indeed possible.
"We will implement whatever the Knesset decides,". She said
Ades compared her situation to what would happen if the IDF had no bases and no standing army and the IDF chief of staff was told to go to war tonight.
She said for each election, her committee has to go from only 30 to 45,000 workers. Ades said election laws were passed in 1969 when Israel had 1.7 million voters and must be applied now, when there are more than six million.
"I heard people speak about holding elections in two weeks," she lamented. "There was a feeling that anything is possible and that if in England it takes 35 days, and they have many more members of parliament, we should be able to do that, too."
Ades said the committee's massive logistical work could not even start until the Knesset is dispersed, because it has happened in the past that elections were prevented at the last moment.
She said even the Chinese New Year that starts on January 25 gets in the way, because Israel imports ballot boxes from China and needs to replace ballot boxes that were broken in the September 17 election.
Ades noted that there is a 25-day process of submitting, checking and disqualifying lists of candidates and that ever polling station around the country must be checked as well.  A new Central Elections Committee chairman will have to be chosen from the Supreme Court in place of Judge Hanan Melczer.
"The rules of elections are very strict and elections must be run democratically and any change could be dangerous," she said. "We are not England. We are Israel, which is small and special."


Tags Elections Knesset government
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo France gets it right By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace: Bring our citizens home By GERSHON BASKIN
Neville Teller Palestinians edge toward elections By NEVILLE TELLER
Yisrael Medad and Eli Pollak Needed: Media rehabilitation By YISRAEL MEDAD, ELI POLLAK
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: No, Israel’s not imploding By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by