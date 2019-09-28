EU delegation to Israel promotes climate education through art

Head of the EU delegation to Israel Emanuele Giaufret and Israeli students . (photo credit: YOSSY ZWECKER)

Head of the EU delegation to Israel, Emanuele Giaufret, attended a special visit to the Tel Aviv Museum of Art alongside students from four schools across the country on Thursday, a press release on behalf of the EU delegation to Israel reported.





The students, from Ashkelon, Arad, Nazareth and Gaza border communities, were greeted by Giaufret who told them that the global youth movement currently protesting to protect the climate “marks the growing awareness in our societies that unless we act now, climate change will damage the future of those who are young and their own children and grandchildren,” he said.

He added that “we must listen to their voice in Europe, Israel, and the entire world.”





The exhibition visit, sponsored by the EU delegation, was at ‘ Solar Guerilla ’ which showcases constructive responses to Climate Change including solar tress and “sponge cities.” Curated by Maya Vinitsky, the exhibition draws inspiration from cities around the world and will run until February 22.

No country will be able to escape the harsh effects of global climate change, the press release stated, pointing out that while the 2016 Paris Agreement is “ambitious” there is a “huge gap” between ambition and effort made at the moment.



The EU is committed to turn the economy of the continent to “climate neutral” by 2050, it stated.

