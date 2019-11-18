EU to Trump: settlements are illegal

The European Union immediately shot back at the Trump administration's declaration that West Bank settlements were in accordance with international law, stating emphatically on Monday night that they were illegal."The European Union's position on Israeli settlement policy in the occupied Palestinian territory is clear and remains unchanged: all settlement activity is illegal under international law and it erodes the viability of the two-state solution and the prospects for a lasting peace, as reaffirmed by UN Security Council Resolution 2334," said EU Foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini."The EU calls on Israel to end all settlement activity, in line with its obligations as an occupying power. The EU will continue to support a resumption of a meaningful process towards a negotiated two-state solution, the only realistic and viable way to fulfil the legitimate aspirations of both parties," she said.