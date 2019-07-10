EasyJet to start new route between Tel Aviv and Toulouse

EasyJet Airbus.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The European budget airline easyJet will start a new route connecting Tel Aviv and Toulouse, easyJet announced on Tuesday.
The flights will begin on October 29 and will operate year-round twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays.
“EasyJet continues to grow in Tel Aviv and having been the first to introduce the low-fares model to Israelis is now offering 18 attractive destinations in Europe,” Neil Slaven, easyJet UK and Israel country director, said in a statement.
“The launch of this new route demonstrates the continued growth of the easyJet network,” he added.
London, Berlin, Milan, Basel, Paris, Amsterdam, and Venice are among the European cities where easyJet flies from Tel Aviv. Toulouse is the sixth city in France.
The new route will be operated on an Airbus A320, with fares start from €36.99 ($41) per person (one way).
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>