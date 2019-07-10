Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

EasyJet to start new route between Tel Aviv and Toulouse

The flights will begin on October 29 and will operate twice a week.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 10, 2019 01:59
EasyJet Airbus

EasyJet Airbus. (photo credit: Courtesy)

 
The European budget airline easyJet will start a new route connecting Tel Aviv and Toulouse, easyJet announced on Tuesday.

The flights will begin on October 29 and will operate year-round twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

 “EasyJet continues to grow in Tel Aviv and having been the first to introduce the low-fares model to Israelis is now offering 18 attractive destinations in Europe,” Neil Slaven, easyJet UK and Israel country director, said in a statement.

“The launch of this new route demonstrates the continued growth of the easyJet network,” he added.

London, Berlin, Milan, Basel, Paris, Amsterdam, and Venice are among the European cities where easyJet flies from Tel Aviv. Toulouse is the sixth city in France.

The new route will be operated on an Airbus A320, with fares start from €36.99 ($41) per person (one way).

