Edelstein on Poland crisis: We have a right to say what really happened

Poland cannot deny that some Poles collaborated with the Nazis , Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein told The Jerusalem Post on Monday.

“We don’t have to collectively blame all the Poles or forget those who acted differently, but we have the right to remember the facts of history and remind everyone what really happened,” he stated.

Edelstein spoke minutes after the Visegrad summit - of Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia - in Jerusalem was canceled, in light of Polish demands that Israeli ministers backtrack from comments that Poles took part in killing Jews during the Holocaust.

“I definitely regret” that the summit is canceled, Edelstein said, “but having said that, we are not trading in history, definitely not that of the Holocaust.”

Edelstein said the latest incident reminded him of his personal experience visiting Poland in his capacity as Knesset Speaker.

“It was more or less the same,” he recounted. “I was trying to be very diplomatic and say something in the vein of ‘we will never forget courageous Poles saving Jewish lives, and we will never forgive Poles collaborating with the Nazis’ and everyone was taken aback. As far as my hosts were concerned, we only had to talk about Righteous Among the Nations,” meaning those who saved Jews.

“It doesn’t work that way. Reality was harsh,” Edelstein added.

The diplomatic crisis between Poland and Israel began when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mentioned last week that Poles collaborated with Nazis, but it seemed to have died down over the weekend, until on Sunday evening, when Acting Foreign Minister Israel Katz - who had been appointed that day - quoted former prime minister Yitzhak Shamir who said “Poles imbibe antisemitism from their mothers’ milk.”

Edelstein recalled that in the Knesset’s annual Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony, when MKs read names of their relatives who perished in the Holocaust, Shamir would say at the end of his list, which included his parents, that they were “all murdered by their Polish neighbors.”

Edelstein was still hopeful that “in every crisis there is an opportunity,” and perhaps this will bring issues of how Poland memorializes the Holocaust to the fore. He added that Poland does not accept claims to restitution from Jewish Holocaust survivors and their descendants.

The Knesset Speaker, a former prisoner of conscience in the Soviet Union, expressed umbrage at the statements made by some Polish figures about Jewish communists oppressing Poles.

“This is not unique to the Poles. There are other countries under Soviet occupation that mention these things...to blame communism on the Jews is definitely a well-known form of antisemitism and nothing else,” Edelstein said.

Edelstein added that he “can’t be suspected of loving the communist regime in any way, and...I have no problem defining the crimes of the communist regime, the Soviets and in general, as crimes against humanity, but when we want to deal - and rightly so - with communist crimes, it doesn’t mean we should forget Nazi crimes.”

A full interview with Edelstein, the big winner of the Likud primary, on a range of political issues will be available in Friday’s Jerusalem Post Magazine.

